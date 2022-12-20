The nation's top offensive tackle recruit, Kadyn Proctor , made a pre-signing day flip from Iowa to Alabama . The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk star was originally slotted to sign with Iowa Wednesday, but news of a recent visit to Alabama led to many speculating a Tide flip could be in the works. With word getting out, it appears Proctor decided to go ahead and make the flip official on his own terms.

Proctor is a physical and athletic specimen with first-round draft pick potential written all over him. He is a dominant force on the edge who is capable of overpowering defensive linemen in the run game and athletic enough to fend off the most dangerous pass rushers in the drop back game. Along with his physical and athletic gifts, Proctor has recently begun to show signs of developing that killer instinct which he will need to maximize his potential and be a dominant offensive lineman in the SEC. The sky is the limit in terms of potential and Proctor is one of the few offensive linemen in the nation who could have chosen whichever school he wanted in the end. Alabama is adding a potential difference-maker with limitless upside to an already impressive offensive front.



