Commitment Breakdown: 2023 Rivals100 CB Jahlil Hurley to Alabama

Bad news for the SEC, the Crimson Tide got a big addition to their 2023 class on Tuesday with the verbal commitment of Jahlil Hurley. The four-star corner decided to stay in-state after essentially having his pick of any school in the country putting another instant talent on Alabama’s future roster.

WHAT THE CRIMSON TIDE ARE GETTING

Alabama is getting a unique talent that is uncommon. At 6-foot, 3-inches, 180-pound, Hurley can matchup against any receiver out there. Going against 7A offenses for Florence High School, Hurley has put the work in earning his status as a Rivals100 prospect. His potential has All-SEC caliber written all over him.

WHAT MAKES HURLEY DIFFERENT

The football gods couldn’t have constructed him better. Hurley has size, speed and a passion for the game that shows on the field. Another trait to his game that most may overlook, he’s a leader on the field. Working at field corner, Hurley helps align teammates getting the Falcons defense in place.

Corners have a reputation for not liking to mix it up against the run; that does not apply to Hurley. Hurley’s heads up play allows him to come up field to make the play or shoot over into the box. When the action is going the other way, Hurley is still in the play going sideline to sideline looking for an opportunity.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR ALABAMA

Alabama’s 2023 class has yet to really get going, but two four-stars have been brought on in the secondary: Elliot Washington and Hurley. The early wins with the verbal commitments speak for the work of defensive coordinator Pete Golding, corners’ coach Jay Valai, and safeties coach Charles Kelly. As time goes on, more and more SEC offenses are becoming pass reliant. To win, teams need to be able to pressure the QB, but they also have to have playmakers blanketing receivers to give their guys up front opportunities; Alabama has those weapons in Washington and Hurley.