Mack Brown is one of the few active head coaches that has won a National Championship and he knows how to build a perennial winner. Getting Rivals250 quarterback Drake Maye to flip from Alabama is a huge step in the right direction. If Sam Howell is the most important recruit of this Mack Brown era at North Carolina, Maye might be the second. One of the hallmarks of a College Football Playoff contender is being able to go from having an elite starting quarterback to another.