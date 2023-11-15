Commit Spotlight: William Sanders
In July, Alabama was building its recruiting momentum, but despite all the out-of-state success, in-state players are still a priority. With a player like Sanders, the Crimson Tide made a move on the interior lineman who was making a dominant showing at camp leading up to that point.
Before he announced his decision, Sanders would end up narrowing things down to LSU, Mississippi State, and Alabama. After Sanders spoke with Tide Illustrated about how Alabama was a "childhood dream," the staff quickly put in a Future Cast with it being clear the staff identified him as a player they would take.
Following that at his high school, Sanders would go on to announce that he was selecting Alabama. In front of his friends and family, Sander said that he would continue to work on his game but also look to keep other players in the state, adding to the class.
Since then, Sanders has been a man of his word, helping add others to the fold, visiting Alabama every chance he gets. When considering other programs, Sanders is a player that you don't have to worry about entertaining anyone else.
What it means?
Although Sanders isn't the typical four or five-star that fans are accustomed to, he's tough and is willing to put in those extra hours that could separate him in the long run. The staff brought Sanders in due to his upside as an interior lineman, and when the final rankings come out, he could finish strong.
Look for Sanders to join a strong group of younger linemen who will all be competing to crack the two deep, with Alabama set to lose at least two players in that group.
Despite Brookwood being out of the playoffs this season, Sanders held his own when given the opportunity against quality competition. The in-state commit will enroll early and get his shot at getting familiar with the campus. Down the road, many more people may see the value in what Sanders brings to the table as a tough, hard-nosed, and, most importantly, intelligent football player.