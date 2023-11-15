In July, Alabama was building its recruiting momentum, but despite all the out-of-state success, in-state players are still a priority. With a player like Sanders, the Crimson Tide made a move on the interior lineman who was making a dominant showing at camp leading up to that point.

Before he announced his decision, Sanders would end up narrowing things down to LSU, Mississippi State, and Alabama. After Sanders spoke with Tide Illustrated about how Alabama was a "childhood dream," the staff quickly put in a Future Cast with it being clear the staff identified him as a player they would take.

Following that at his high school, Sanders would go on to announce that he was selecting Alabama. In front of his friends and family, Sander said that he would continue to work on his game but also look to keep other players in the state, adding to the class.