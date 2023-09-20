Bishop McDevitt star Wide receiver Rico Scott has accounted for 27 catches for 515 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season. Scott is averaging over 15 yards per catch. As the first offensive weapon to join the fold, the four-star wideout was a bit of surprise to join the class but Scott has lived up to the billing. Alabama has shown this season that they still need and want offensive playmakers in every cycle and Scott has shown himself to be an ideal fit in the new Tommy Rees lead offense.

When comparing Scott to former Alabama receivers a recent player in John Metchie comes to mind regarding similarities. Scott is an exceptional route runner with good speed and more importantly a knack for getting open. Standing 6’0 180 pounds, Scott could be used as an inside receiver at Alabama to create mismatches and safe throws for the quarterback. Right now, Scott seems very locked in with the Crimson Tide, as he’s taken no visits aside from Alabama since he committed. Scott is one of the most faithful players in the class as he’s played his own role in helping recruit other 2024 talent to the group. Overall, Scott is a healthy addition to the class providing offensive flexibility and another weapon. In a year that Alabama is taking a smaller number of offensive playmakers, having a guy like Scott gives you a sense of security. The Harrisburg (Pa.) talent is listed as the No. 13 player in the state. He selected Alabama over offers from Michigan, Tennessee and Auburn.