Landing a five-star is always big but when you land a five-star, while also flipping him from an SEC rival, it feels even better. When Alabama flipped safely Peyton Woodyard, it came at a time where the Crimson Tide were looking to make a big splash. Auburn had just earned the commitment of Demarcus Riddick and Perry Thompson officially flipped, it was time for a response from Bama. Woodyard, who’d committed to Georgia to start the year was a player who had a strong relationship with the staff and saw things pick up during the summer. Additionally, Alabama commit Zabien Brown was applying with pressure on his friend Woodyard to jump on board.

After some brief speculation, Woodyard announced he’d be flipping his commitment from Georgia to Alabama, giving the Tide their second five-star of the cycle. Landing Woodyard, has been one of the most vital additions to the class with Alabama set to lose some pieces in the secondary.

What it means?