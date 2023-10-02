Alabama has been looking to add depth and shore up the offensive line this class, getting players who understand what they're getting into in Tuscaloosa, guys who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

Florida offensive lineman Joseph Ionata was a player who understood those things, and following a solid practice and visit to Alabama, decided over the summer to commit to the Crimson Tide.

Ionata will be a project prospect who will get a ton of reps in practice helping with scout early on, but given the opportunity to commit to the weight room, Ionata could take some serious strides.

As the first offensive line commit in the class, Ionata saw the opportunity and jumped on it. Right now, Ionata is in a unique position with most of his team's games on Saturday. He will have to miss out on most of his visit opportunities. However, he remains locked into Alabama, ready for the opportunity to get on campus in Tuscaloosa.