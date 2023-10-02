Commit Spotlight: Joseph Ionata
Alabama has been looking to add depth and shore up the offensive line this class, getting players who understand what they're getting into in Tuscaloosa, guys who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.
Florida offensive lineman Joseph Ionata was a player who understood those things, and following a solid practice and visit to Alabama, decided over the summer to commit to the Crimson Tide.
Ionata will be a project prospect who will get a ton of reps in practice helping with scout early on, but given the opportunity to commit to the weight room, Ionata could take some serious strides.
As the first offensive line commit in the class, Ionata saw the opportunity and jumped on it. Right now, Ionata is in a unique position with most of his team's games on Saturday. He will have to miss out on most of his visit opportunities. However, he remains locked into Alabama, ready for the opportunity to get on campus in Tuscaloosa.
So what does Ionata do for the class?
Ionata is a road grader with a pass-blocking promise. Right now, the most significant impact for many group members will be the chance to get behind some good young players and develop their games.
A three-star prospect, Ionata should relish the pressure-free aspect of improving every day. I don't foresee any quick expectations for him to play right away. In many regards, we may not hear his name for the next few years, but when he does step into that role, he will be ready.
Ionata carried a 5.5 rating and selected the Crimson Tide over 22 other offers, including Florida, Cincinnati, Tennessee, and numerous others. So far this year, Calvary Christian is 3-2, with Ionata helping the offense put up 50+ twice this year.
Alabama needs depth and "Program Guys," just like any other program. With the transfer portal, a player like Ionata may stay and develop internally versus another guy leaving after 1-2 years.
The commitment may not have come with much fanfare but could easily pay dividends down the road.