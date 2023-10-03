News More News
ago football Edit

Commit Spotlight: Isaiah Faga

Isaia Faga. 2024, Defensive Tackle
Isaia Faga. 2024, Defensive Tackle
Brandon Howard • TideIllustrated
Recruiting Writer

Crimson Tide commit Isaia Faga is one of the more quiet players in the 2024 class. Faga has always kept to himself for the most part, even when he flipped his commitment from Utah to Alabama.

Faga is currently rated a three-star with a 5.7 rating. Faga, is the No.20 player at his position but many think his best football lies ahead of him.

As one of the nine in-state players to commit to Alabama, Faga is one with a huge amount of upside.

The Crimson Tide have no doubt been affected this cycle by talent going other directions after the historic class that Saban was able to bring in last class.

Faga has shut down his recruitment ever since he flipped from the Utes. Being firmly committed to Alabama, has allowed Faga to focus on the season with the goal to shock many claiming a state title.

In order to do that, Faga must continue to improve his game on a weekly basis with the hopes of a ring but also in preparation for his time in Tuscaloosa.

As things stand to this point, it would be very difficult for another team to enter the equation for Faga with his teammate Rydarrius Morgan also committed.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}