Crimson Tide commit Isaia Faga is one of the more quiet players in the 2024 class. Faga has always kept to himself for the most part, even when he flipped his commitment from Utah to Alabama.

Faga is currently rated a three-star with a 5.7 rating. Faga, is the No.20 player at his position but many think his best football lies ahead of him.

As one of the nine in-state players to commit to Alabama, Faga is one with a huge amount of upside.

The Crimson Tide have no doubt been affected this cycle by talent going other directions after the historic class that Saban was able to bring in last class.