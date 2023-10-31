Commit Spotlight: Casey Poe
What it means?
As we continue to look at the 2024 class, with less than two months until the early signing period, you have to give attention to one of its most essential members in, Lindale (Texas) offensive lineman Casey Poe.
Poe gained some stream in his recruiting process after being an initial lean to Oklahoma. Still, after he took to making a national tour with stops at Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama, most specifically, it opened things up for the East Texas product.
There was a period leading up to his commitment where there was some uncertainty, but for the most part, Poe was sold on the Tide as soon as coach [Eric] Wolford visited Lindale HS. The East Texas product has family in the Alabama area and grew up a lifelong Crimson Tide fan, so ultimately, selecting the Tide fit perfectly.
In a class that has three linemen committed, Poe is one of the most important to this point, with his physicality, smarts, and potential to contribute early (even if just the two-deep).
Alabama's class sits at No. 10, and Poe is a significant piece in that ranking.
Analysis:
In regards to what Poe's commitment means for the class. Last cycle, we saw Alabama bring in five o-line signees, with Kadyn Proctor getting the start from the jump. The other players in the class (Myles McVay, Olaus Alinen, Wilkin Formby, and RyQueze McElderry) could benefit from being around a player like Poe. Additionally, with the Transfer portal, there could always be movement with players from the 2021 and 2022 cycles. These days in college football, it's just good to have depth, especially on the offensive line.
What Casey Poe brings to your team is a locker room guy who will come in ready to fight and earn playing time. I expect Poe to come in and quickly adapt to the college environment; the city of Tuscaloosa is very similar to his hometown of Lindale, so that will allow him to be more comfortable.
Right now, Alabama's offense is starting to show signs of taking things to the next level. As the No. 5 player in his position, Poe has the tools to be a "Sunday" player at 6'5, 20+ pounds; he has all the intangibles to help out Alabama. Once he's on campus, he will go against some of the best pass rushers in the country, and a competitive player like Poe should buy into the environment, helping him become better at his craft.
Alabama landed a tremendous talent in Lindale's Casey Poe; don't be surprised if you see him thrown in the equation sooner than later once he's in Tuscaloosa.