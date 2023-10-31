As we continue to look at the 2024 class, with less than two months until the early signing period, you have to give attention to one of its most essential members in, Lindale (Texas) offensive lineman Casey Poe.

Poe gained some stream in his recruiting process after being an initial lean to Oklahoma. Still, after he took to making a national tour with stops at Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama, most specifically, it opened things up for the East Texas product.

There was a period leading up to his commitment where there was some uncertainty, but for the most part, Poe was sold on the Tide as soon as coach [Eric] Wolford visited Lindale HS. The East Texas product has family in the Alabama area and grew up a lifelong Crimson Tide fan, so ultimately, selecting the Tide fit perfectly.

In a class that has three linemen committed, Poe is one of the most important to this point, with his physicality, smarts, and potential to contribute early (even if just the two-deep).

Alabama's class sits at No. 10, and Poe is a significant piece in that ranking.