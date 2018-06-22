Less than 24 hours after he was selected with the No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft, Collin Sexton was officially announced Friday as the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The dynamic point guard smiled for cameras as he held up a No. 2 Cavs jersey, the same number he wore at Alabama.



Introducing himself to the local media, Sexton explained his “Young Bull” nickname and promised to bring the same aggressive drive to the next level.

Most in attendance knew Sexton from his performance in the SEC Tournament as he carried Alabama to its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2012. Sexton earned SEC Co-Freshman honors last season, leading Alabama with 19.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Although, it wasn’t until the SEC Tournament that he truly became a household name.

Sexton famously ran the length of the court to hit a buzzer-beating layup to defeat Texas A&M in Alabama’s opening game of the tournament. The following day, he put up 31 points in a victory over No. 1 seed Auburn. He ended the Crimson Tide’s three-game run averaging 26.33 points.

“Honestly I just wanted to win it for my team,” Sexton said. “I knew our backs were against the wall just because we had lost so many toward the end of the season and we needed wins. That’s when I really turned it on and fought back, just so we could make the NCAA Tournament and have a chance at a big-time run.”

Sexton set Alabama’s freshman scoring record with 632 total points and has the single-season record for most made free throws with 196. He also broke Alabama’s freshman single-game scoring mark with 40 points against Minnesota, a game in which he ended up as one of three Alabama players remaining on the court. That performance was also the source of a view questions from reporters in attendance.

“Growing up we’d have AAU games where people would be running late or something, that might be a situation where you might do it,” Sexton said with a smile. “Other than that, I never expected it. I just felt like I never gave up until the end and we had an opportunity to win."

Sexton was the second point guard taken in this year’s draft, following Oklahoma’s Trae Young, who was selected No. 5 overall by the Dallas Mavericks and later traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Of the seven players selected before Sexton, one was from overseas while the others hailed from traditional basketball schools such as Arizona, Duke, Michigan State and Texas.

Rated as the No. 8 player overall in the 2017 class, Sexton could have gone to any of those schools which brought about the question, “why Alabama?”

“Honestly, going in, Coach Avery [Johnson] was a coach in the NBA and played in the NBA. That was a big part of it. But honestly, I wanted to go somewhere and make a name for myself,” Sexton explained. “I wanted to go somewhere and establish a winning culture because everybody knows about the football team, so I wanted to change the culture and make it basketball as well as football.”

Sexton’s new home comes with lofty expectations. Unlike other lottery picks, he joins a Cavaliers team fresh off of its fourth straight appearance in the NBA Finals. Sexton’s number also carries a bit of weight, considering the last point guard to wear it for the Cavs was Kyrie Irving, who helped lead Cleveland to its first-ever championship in 2016.

However, none of that pressure seems to faze the young point guard.

“Not at all,” Sexton said when asked if he feels like he has to live up to Irving’s success. “Coming in, I’m going to set goals for myself as well as there’s going to be team goals that we set. I’m not going to have to live up to anybody’s shoes. I’m just going to come in and learn and be the best player I can be on the court as well as off the court.”

Sexton said his one season at Alabama allowed him to mature on and off the court. He credits much of that growth to the guidance of Crimson Tide head coach Avery Johnson, who spent 16 years as a player and eight years as a coach in the NBA.

“He told me, ‘This isn’t the end, this is only the beginning,”’ Sexton said. “He told me, ‘Don’t stop working’ and to keep the same attitude that I have and work every day to get better.”

Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue, who played point guard under Johnson while with the Mavericks in 2008, said he sees a lot of himself in Sexton and is excited to take over as his next mentor.

“You always want to take young players and mold them to be what you want them to be, take on your personality,” Lue said. “He fits it perfectly. I’m excited for him, I’m excited for his parents and his family. He’s put the work in and he understands what it takes to be great. As long as you understand that and work hard, you’re in the right situation.”