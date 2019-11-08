Justin Thomas will be College GameDay's guest picker for Alabama vs. LSU

No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama won’t be the only top-four attractions in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this weekend. Former Crimson Tide golfer and current world No. 4 Justin Thomas announced Friday that he will be the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday. Thomas, who won a national championship with the Crimson Tide in 2013, is a former world No. 1 and has claimed 11 PGA tour wins, including the PGA Championship in 2017.

Well since I’m in Tuscaloosa... Might as well call @CollegeGameDay! See you guys tomorrow morning for the best game day I’ve ever had from @UofAlabama. Roll tide!!!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 8, 2019

ustin Thomas of the United States celebrates with his former coach from Alabama Jay Seawell on the 18th green after winning the FedExCup and second in the TOUR Championship during the final round at East Lake Golf Club on September 24, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo | Getty Images

While Saturday will mark the eighth time Alabama has hosted College GameDay since 2011, Thomas is just the second guest picker with ties to the Crimson Tide over that span. Alabama legend Joe Namath served as the guest picker before the 2014 Iron Bowl. Retired CBS broadcaster Verne Lundquist was the last guest to do the honors as he held the role for the 2016 game against Texas A&M. College GameDay is set to broadcast live on ESPN from 8-11 a.m. CT. It will take place from the Quad in the center of Alabama’s campus. Alabama (8-0, 5-0 in the SEC) and LSU (8-0, 4-0) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium

A look at past College GameDay in Tuscaloosa

2016 — Verne Lundquist (No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas A&M) 2015 — Rick Ross (No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 2 LSU) 2015 — Erich Church (No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss) 2014 — Joe Namath (No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 15 Auburn) 2014 — Marcus Luttrell (No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 1 Mississippi State) 2013 — Jake Peavy (No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 13 LSU) 2011 — Brian Wilson (No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 LSU)

