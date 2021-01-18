 Alabama Crimson Tide coaching turnover
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-18 15:54:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Coaching changes and how it impacts recruiting at Alabama

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!

Charles Huff

Jeff Banks

Steve Sarkisian

Kyle Flood

Alabama is replacing four assistant coaches who have been vital to the Tide's success on-and-off the field. Alabama still has the one constant: Seven-time national championship head coach, Nick Saban.

There isn't much to worry about when it comes to recruiting for the University of Alabama. However, the roles must be filled with elite players for Alabama to continue its success in key areas like Texas and Florida.

Read the complete update on the BamaInsider recruiting board for more details on the impact of the coaching turnover in Tuscaloosa....

CLICK HERE!

Looking at the Alabama receivers going into 2021 

Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama 

Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page
Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page (Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}