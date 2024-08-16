Coach’s Corner: Alabama DL commit set for big year after offseason growth
The grind didn't stop for London Simmons after an outstanding junior season that ended with a state championship. Instead, Simmons went on a mission to shed 50 pounds from his frame.
Simmons succeeded on that mission and will start his final high school season at Hartfield Academy (Miss.) standing 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, 50 pounds lighter than when he started his junior season.
During that campaign, Simmons racked up 78 tackles, including 18 for loss and 15 sacks. Six of those sacks came in the Mississippi 6A state championship, which Hartfield won for the first time in school history.
Despite his impressive numbers, the Power Four offers still weren’t rolling in. During the season, Hartfield’s coaches were advised that Simmons slimming down to a slighter frame would lead to more interest from top programs.
The advice and Simmons’ work paid off in the form of Alabama becoming Simmons’ first Power Four offer in April. Simmons wrapped up his recruitment quickly after the Crimson Tide came calling. He formed a strong bond with defensive line coach Freddie Roach and did a one-on-one workout at Alabama in early June. He returned for an official visit on June 14 and committed just two days later.
After wrapping his commitment up this summer, Simmons spent the remainder of the offseason getting comfortable at his new playing weight. Both Simmons and his head coach Craig Bowman feel that Simmons’ slimmer frame will help him be more explosive this season, which is a scary prospect for Hartfield’s opponents.
“We had a little scrimmage the other day,” Bowman told Tide Illustrated. “He actually was down in a three-technique and the offense ran a sweep and his speed down the line to catch our running back was kind of scary and mind-blowing. One of the other coaches said, ‘Was he in a five?’ And I was like ‘He was in a freaking three.’ So I think one thing that London is gonna really see a difference in is his in-game speed.”
Hartfield has also been experimenting with more complex blitzes and stunts in practice. The team’s more rigorous game plan will help grow Simmons’ game further and keep opposing offenses guessing as they try to figure out how to deal with the elite pass-rusher.
Simmons’ power and technique already make him a terrifying enough prospect, but his intelligence adds another layer to his game. Simmons isn’t just aware of what’s going on in the trenches but has an innate recognition of what’s going on at all three levels on defense.
“He's one of a few players that understands the game as a whole and not just his individual responsibility,” Bowman said. “He understands where the linebacker should be and what they should be doing. He actually understands the back end, and it's not because we spend a whole lot of time teaching him the back end. It's just he watches enough film and he gets it.”
Simmons is a fast learner, which will make him an asset when he joins the Crimson Tide. However, he’s also learning how to be patient with his teammates when they don’t pick up defensive concepts as quickly. Simmons' teammates look up to him because of his skill and work ethic. Being a leader is relatively new to Simmons and he’s continuing to learn what it takes to lead effectively.
“London has a high expectation of himself, and he has the same high expectation of others,” Bowman said. “So when they don't meet that expectation, he wants to rule with an Iron Fist. And sometimes these kids need a ‘thatta boy’ and a ‘thatta boy’ from London goes a long way.”
Simmons’ continued growth as a leader will be key in determining how far Hartfield goes in its title defense. Simmons will be a captain on Hartfield’s defense this year and Bowman has continued to preach that his side has to be player-led if Hartfield wants to repeat as state champions. Bowman said he’s seen the group turn a corner during their last few practices.
“We're not concerned with points, we're concerned with playing each play at the highest possible level,” Bowman said. “We feel like, if we do that, we're probably one of the toughest teams in the state to beat, but we got to do that. It's not about the opponent, it's about us, and so London and guys like that, our high-caliber players, have to have that mentality.”
As Simmons looks to sustain Hartfield’s positive momentum on the gridiron, he’s also hoping to lead another team to the top this fall. In addition to his football skills, Simmons is an elite chess player and the captain of Hartfield’s team. He helped the chess squad finish second at state in 2023.
“Our high school principal made a joke [to Simmons], he was like, ‘You're a chess player that plays football,’” Bowman said. “He thinks that's the greatest thing ever. So, he's getting ready for the state chess tournament. That’s in October and London will probably head that up.”
Simmons is set for a busy fall with school, football and chess. But he’s still making time for a return trip to Tuscaloosa. Simmons was last on campus for Alabama’s Champions Cookout at the end of July. He wants to return for the Crimson Tide’s Sept. 28 game against Georgia and invited Bowman, who’s an Alabama fan, and his two sons along for the trip.
Alabama may also get some recruiting help from Simmons for one of the top players in the Class of 2026. Along with Simmons, Hartfiled’s defense also boasts the No. 4 ranked safety in 2026, Bralan Womack. Womack already has an offer from Alabama and plenty of Power Four interest. Womack told Tide Illustrated in July that he intends to visit for a game this fall.
With Womack making plays in the defensive backfield, Simmons anchors a Hartfield defense with lofty goals this fall. Simmons demonstrated a strong work ethic losing weight this offseason and continues to develop as a leader. Both traits will serve him well when he arrives in Tuscaloosa.
Despite his recruitment gaining traction late, Simmons continues to prove why the Crimson Tide will benefit from being the first Power Four program to notice his talent. Should Simmons continue to take strides during his senior season, Alabama will have an underrated gem when Simmons joins the Tide’s defensive line room in 2025.