The grind didn't stop for London Simmons after an outstanding junior season that ended with a state championship. Instead, Simmons went on a mission to shed 50 pounds from his frame.

Simmons succeeded on that mission and will start his final high school season at Hartfield Academy (Miss.) standing 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, 50 pounds lighter than when he started his junior season.

During that campaign, Simmons racked up 78 tackles, including 18 for loss and 15 sacks. Six of those sacks came in the Mississippi 6A state championship, which Hartfield won for the first time in school history.

Despite his impressive numbers, the Power Four offers still weren’t rolling in. During the season, Hartfield’s coaches were advised that Simmons slimming down to a slighter frame would lead to more interest from top programs.

The advice and Simmons’ work paid off in the form of Alabama becoming Simmons’ first Power Four offer in April. Simmons wrapped up his recruitment quickly after the Crimson Tide came calling. He formed a strong bond with defensive line coach Freddie Roach and did a one-on-one workout at Alabama in early June. He returned for an official visit on June 14 and committed just two days later.

After wrapping his commitment up this summer, Simmons spent the remainder of the offseason getting comfortable at his new playing weight. Both Simmons and his head coach Craig Bowman feel that Simmons’ slimmer frame will help him be more explosive this season, which is a scary prospect for Hartfield’s opponents.

“We had a little scrimmage the other day,” Bowman told Tide Illustrated. “He actually was down in a three-technique and the offense ran a sweep and his speed down the line to catch our running back was kind of scary and mind-blowing. One of the other coaches said, ‘Was he in a five?’ And I was like ‘He was in a freaking three.’ So I think one thing that London is gonna really see a difference in is his in-game speed.”

Hartfield has also been experimenting with more complex blitzes and stunts in practice. The team’s more rigorous game plan will help grow Simmons’ game further and keep opposing offenses guessing as they try to figure out how to deal with the elite pass-rusher.

Simmons’ power and technique already make him a terrifying enough prospect, but his intelligence adds another layer to his game. Simmons isn’t just aware of what’s going on in the trenches but has an innate recognition of what’s going on at all three levels on defense.

“He's one of a few players that understands the game as a whole and not just his individual responsibility,” Bowman said. “He understands where the linebacker should be and what they should be doing. He actually understands the back end, and it's not because we spend a whole lot of time teaching him the back end. It's just he watches enough film and he gets it.”