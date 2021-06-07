Class of 2023 LB discusses 'legendary' meeting with Nick Saban

Overton was able to take part in camp during his visit. He came away happy with his performance on the day while admitting that “Bama does put you to the test though.” Ultimately, Overton did well enough to catch the eye of head coach Nick Saban, who brought the young defender into his office for a meeting.

“They take everything seriously over there. It’s like no games, straight business. I love it because it makes me want to strive to get even better.”

“It is what you would expect out of Alabama,” Overton said. “Everything from the coaches' offices to the dorms and the overall way they treat you is just great.

Karmelo Overton grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide in Ozark, Ala. Monday, the class of 2023 linebacker finally had the opportunity to take in Alabama’s campus for the first time.

“It was legendary,” Overton said of his conversation with Saban. “I remember just watching him on TV back when I was younger, and now I just sat in his office and talked to him about having the opportunity to play there.

“He said I’m really athletic for a young player, and he’s kept an eye on me. He likes the way I play, but he wants to see how I’m going to play this coming season. He said I’m going to stay on their radar, so all I’ve got to do is keep showing out like I have been doing, and they’ll eventually come in (with an offer).”

Overton, who says he models his game after former Alabama linebackers Dylan Moses and Mack Wilson, brings plenty of athleticism to the position. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound defender also competes in track where he was part of Carroll High School’s 4x100 relay team which finished second in the Class 5A state championships last month. He also finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.73 and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.82.

Currently, Overton holds offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee. He’s hoping a strong junior season will help him add Alabama to that list this fall.

“I’m confident in myself just because I know what I’m able to do,” Overton said. “I just know I’ve got to go out there and dominate and the rest will take care of itself.”

Overton said he plans on returning to Alabama at some point later in the year but does not yet have a date planned. He is set to visit Auburn on June 14 before traveling to Florida on June 25.

Overton said he doesn't currently have a list of top schools but said Georgia Tech and South Carolina have been recruiting him the hardest.