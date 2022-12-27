Alabama receives commitment from Maryland transfer C.J. Dippre
Alabama put together an jmpressive group of high school talent last week during the opening of the early signing period. However, there were still a few areas that Nick Saban and company wanted to shore up heading into spring ball. One position in particular that Alabama wanted to add depth and experience to was at tight end.
That area was answered Tuesday morning as Alabama received a commitment from Maryland transfer CJ Dippre.
Last season Dippre contributed in a major way for the Terrapins last season with 30 receptions, 314 yards, and three touchdowns averaging around 10.5 yards per catch.
Dippre should be a healthy addition to the Tight End room due to his versatility and experience. Listed at 6'5, 260 pounds, Dippre currently has the width and physicality to be impactful in the passing game while maintaining balance in the passing game.
After the season, Dippre entered the Transfer Portal he was able to get in contact with the Alabama staff pretty quickly.
Dippre was somewhat underrecruited coming out of high school and facing the Covid pandemic. Once he entered the market, he was able to get on campus quickly and get some face-to-face time with Nick Saban.
ICYMI: Our very own Tony Tsoukalas spoke with Dippre as soon as he received the offer from Alabama, where he definitely left impressed.
Link: https://alabama.rivals.com/news/maryland-transfer-te-talks-alabama-offer-following-official-visit
Now he's joining the Crimson Tide full force and will be a welcome addition to a room looking to add leadership. This addition isn't as highly profiled as the others but it could be one we look back on later down the road.
As things stand today, Alabama notches a recruiting win on its belt furthering the gap for the top class in the country.