Alabama put together an jmpressive group of high school talent last week during the opening of the early signing period. However, there were still a few areas that Nick Saban and company wanted to shore up heading into spring ball. One position in particular that Alabama wanted to add depth and experience to was at tight end.

That area was answered Tuesday morning as Alabama received a commitment from Maryland transfer CJ Dippre.

Last season Dippre contributed in a major way for the Terrapins last season with 30 receptions, 314 yards, and three touchdowns averaging around 10.5 yards per catch.

Dippre should be a healthy addition to the Tight End room due to his versatility and experience. Listed at 6'5, 260 pounds, Dippre currently has the width and physicality to be impactful in the passing game while maintaining balance in the passing game.

