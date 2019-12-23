Diggs leads Alabama with eight pass breakups and is second on the team with three interceptions, while Lewis leads the team with 16 quarterback hurries and is ranked second in sacks (6.0) and tackles for a loss (11.5). However, while the duo will be difficult to replace, the Crimson Tide still feels it is in capable hands.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — This season’s Citrus Bowl wasn’t for everyone. Earlier this month, Alabama learned it will be without two of its defensive starters as outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and cornerback Trevon Diggs elected to skip the bowl game in order to focus on their future professional careers.

Replacing Diggs at cornerback will be sophomore Josh Jobe, who has played in 11 games, tallying 22 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound defensive back started Alabama’s season opener against Duke before being replaced as the Crimson Tide moved Shyheim Carter into the Star position and pushed Patrick Surtain II back out to cornerback across from Diggs.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jobe earned a 61.9 coverage grade, allowing eight receptions on 15 targets for a total of 118 yards.

“He’s brought a lot of fire to the defense when he’s on the field,” Surtain said. “It’s not new to him, he’s been out there before. I expect nothing less than great from him.

“When you give Josh an opportunity, he always makes a big-time play. When he’s on the field, he’s a very dynamic player.”

As for Lewis, he figures to be replaced by redshirt sophomore Christopher Allen. After missing all of last year with an ACL injury, Allen has played in all 12 games this season, recording 3.5 tackles for a loss and .5 sacks. Before getting injured last year, the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder was viewed as one of the Crimson Tide’s most promising pass rushers. Now he’ll look to lock down a starting role that figures to be there for the taking in the coming year.

“He’s been doing a lot of things great,” defensive lineman Raekwon Davis said of Allen. “I mean he moves fast. He’s starting to learn more. He’s starting to improve.”

Allen is one of several young defenders who figure to be on display for Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. While starting defensive tackle D.J. Dale will likely miss the game with a knee injury, fellow freshmen defensive linemen Christian Barmore, Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe should all get plenty of reps. Meanwhile, freshmen Shane Lee and Christian Harris will start at inside linebacker while Jordan Battle will see time time at safety out of the dime package. All of the above will be in contention for starting roles next season and could use the Citrus Bowl as a springboard for next year.

“The more time they play and the better they do at practice — it starts at practice — when they practice better, that means playing time,” Davis said. “When they start playing a lot and get the game down, I feel like that’s when they’ll figure out the game.”



Davis, who returned for his senior season, served as a veteran on Alabama’s defense this year. When asked about the potential of the Crimson Tide’s defense he said, “the sky’s the limit” and stated that he wished he had another season with the team. While Davis won’t have that opportunity, the Citrus Bowl will also serve as the passing of the torch to several players who are set to step into leadership roles next year.

“It’ll be surreal because it feels like I was just a freshman yesterday,” said Surtain, who could be Alabama’s most tenured defensive back during his junior year next season. “I got to take that role as an advantage and keep on being a leader out there.”

Alabama is set to arrive in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 26. From there, the No. 13 Crimson Tide will hold five practices before playing No. 14 Michigan on Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl inside Camping World Stadium. The game is set to kick off at noon CT and will be televised on ABC.