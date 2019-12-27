Citrus Bowl Podcast: Talking Alabama vs. Michigan
BamaInsider.com staff members Kyle Henderson and Tony Tsoukalas have landed in Orlando, Florida to provide coverage of the Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan. Click the play button below to listen to the podcast.
Schedule for the team during the Citrus Bowl
