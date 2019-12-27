News More News
Citrus Bowl Podcast: Talking Alabama vs. Michigan

BamaInsider.com staff members Kyle Henderson and Tony Tsoukalas have landed in Orlando, Florida to provide coverage of the Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan. Click the play button below to listen to the podcast.

Ruggs nugget

Schedule for the team during the Citrus Bowl

BONE: A father's perspective: Alabama gains a winner in Bryce Young

Nick Saban during Thursday's practice in Orlando, Florida | UA Athletics
{{ article.author_name }}