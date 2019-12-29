ORLANDO, Fla. — Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith shared a quick handshake and embrace with Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Sunday. A year ago to the day, the two shared the same sideline for Alabama’s 45-34 victory over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. This year’s meeting in Florida comes with the two squaring off against each other in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl. Gattis, who served as Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach last season, left the Crimson Tide this year to take the offensive coordinator position at Michigan. In his first season as a play-caller, he’s helped the Wolverines rank tied for No. 33 in the nation in scoring averaging 33 points per game.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Photo | Getty Images

“I think Josh has done a really, really good job with their offensive team,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said last week. “They present a lot of problems for you. They’ve got great balance. They can run the ball. They’ve got a good offensive line. They’ve got a good, young back. The quarterback has played well for them. He can make all the throws. They use the RPOs. “But I think the balance that they have on offense, the formation variables that they use, the things that they make you adjust to are difficult things to prepare for, and it’s good that we have a little extra time. But I think their offense has been very effective for them this year.” Gattis was part of what has been a revolving door of receiving coaches at Alabama as the Crimson Tide has had four assistants run the unit in as many years. Despite spending just one season at Alabama, Gattis played a major role in sculpting the Crimson Tide's current receiving corps which features four standout receivers in DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle. “Every receiver coach that came in has taught all us something different,” Smith said. “It’s just depending on the type of coach. He’s more the technical one. He kind of taught us the technical things of being a receiver.” During Gattis’ lone year at Alabama, he helped Jeudy earn the Biletnikoff Award. This season, Smith has emerged as the Crimson Tide’s top receiving threat, leading the team with 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns on 65 receptions — almost doubling the 693 yards and six scores through the air that he recorded last year. Sunday, Gattis said the breakout season did not come as a surprise to him.

“I told people after the season last year,” Gattis said, “had (Smith) not gotten hurt and faced some of the injuries he faced towards the end of the year, that a lot of people would have been talking about him as much as some of the other guys in the room.”

While Gattis’ familiarity with Alabama’s offense allowed him to heap praise on his former players Sunday, it should also come in handy when facing the Crimson Tide this week. “Yeah, I think it always helps, obviously, going against us,” Gattis said. “But they're different. We're different. Obviously, there's a little of similarities in what we do offensively. You know, I think they've done a really good job adapting and adjusting the offense from previously being there. And, you know, they've got good players.” Gattis might have downplayed the advantage his knowledge of Alabama provides to Michigan, but it’s something the Crimson Tide is considering. Later Sunday, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said Gattis’ familiarity with the Crimson Tide’s offense could allow him to exploit some areas other coaches might not be aware of. “I think what's unique about him having been here, you know, regardless of whether it's been on tape or we've been put in that position this year, he knows, having been here in practice, things, obviously, that make us adjust certain ways and certain calls and things like that,” Golding said. “So I think, obviously, that does give him an advantage because we haven't put everything on tape. "So most guys that play us, hey, what you struggle with on tape, you're going to repeat and you're going to see again. And, obviously, he knows our system, you know, and he knows, obviously, some of the rules of the system. “But you've got to execute. You know, I think, as coaches, you call the play. The players got to execute the play. You know, it ain't always perfect. So I think we've got to do a good job of extending disguises, some fronts and some coverages. But the bottom line is it's going to be about our execution and our players playing extremely hard.” Gattis’ full reunion with the Crimson Tide will come on Wednesday when No. 13 Alabama faces No. 14 Michigan at noon CT inside Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.

