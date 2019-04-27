Christian Miller’s up-and-down journey has led him back close to home. The Alabama linebacker became the sixth Crimson Tide player selected in the NFL Draft when he was taken by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round Saturday.

Miller, a native of Columbia, S.C., is first Alabama player selected on Day 3 of the draft Saturday. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall, New York Jets), offensive lineman Jonah Williams (No. 11 overall, Cincinnati Bengals) and running back Josh Jacobs (No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders) were taken in the first round on Thursday, while tight end Irv Smith Jr. (No. 50 overall, Minnesota Vikings and running back Damien Harris (No. 87 overall, New England Patriots) were taken on Friday.

Miller was one of Alabama’s top pass-rushing threats last season, tying for the team lead with 12 quarterback hurries to 11.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound edge rusher earned a 79.7 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest among all Crimson Tide linebackers. While he played primarily with his hand in the dirt at Alabama, Miller’s athletic frame allows him to play in a 3-4 scheme as well as move to Sam linebacker in a 4-3 defense.

“The unique thing about me is I’m not only an edge play, but I’m also an off-the-ball player,” Miller told BamaInsider. “Nowadays they like to put the edge players in one category. You’ve got a 280-pound guys who’s more of a 4-3 edge and play more of a 3 technique. You’ve got outside linebackers who that are just true edge guys, and you’ve got me.”

Miller’s fall in the draft comes after he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain during the Orange Bowl which sidelined him for the national championship game. That injury came after a torn biceps kept him out 10 games during the 2017 season. Four months removed from the hamstring strain, Miller says he’s back 100 percent and won’t be limited heading into preseason camp.

Miller is the son of former NFL linebacker Corey Miller, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 1991 draft by the New York Giants.