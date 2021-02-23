BamaInsider

Christian Harris leads Alabama's linebacker unit into 2021
Over the last two seasons, inside linebacker Christian Harris has started in 25 games for Alabama and recorded a total of 142 tackles. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is among the top linebackers in college football and leads the Crimson Tide’s linebacker unit into the 2021 season.
Inside the numbers on Christian Harris
Played in 786 snaps during the 2020 season
Number of starts in two season: 25
Number of tackles: 142
Number of sacks: 4.5
Recorded first interception against Ohio State in the National Title game
