The folks back home have reminded Chris Braswell not to get any ideas.

After finding the end zone for a second straight week during Alabama’s win over Texas A&M, the senior edge rusher brazenly mentioned that he played a little running back before his college career.

That might be a bit of a stretch.

To be fair, Braswell is telling the truth. Before developing into a five-star defender, he spent his freshman year of high school as a running back at Baltimore powerhouse Saint Frances Academy. However, despite his recent heroics with the ball in his hands, don’t expect the 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge rusher to be switching positions anytime soon.

“He was awkward and skinny,” said current Saint Frances head coach Messay Hailemariam, who served on the staff during Braswell’s high school days. “He was not as big as he is now. I always compared him to Olive from the show Popeye. You know the really skinny woman, that’s the way he ran. We always knew he’d end up being a hand-in-the-dirt kind of guy.”

Braswell finished his high school career with more than 30 career sacks. Although when it came to plays out of the backfield, he hardly cracked the stat sheet.

“He did not make any plays at that position that were noteworthy. You can tell him that if he tries to state otherwise,” former Saint Frances head coach Henry Russell said with a laugh. “He had boats for feet. He had size 15 shoes in the eighth grade. Watching him do running back drills at some of our camps and running back drills as a freshman, it was like ‘damn this kid’s athletic, but he just looked different doing it.”

Seven years later, it’s still a bit strange to see someone Braswell’s size galloping down the field. However, Alabama isn’t arguing with the results.

Over the weekend, Braswell blocked a field goal before scooping it up and returning it 70 yards for a touchdown that was wiped away by a flag on Dallas Turner. The week before, his touchdown stood as he intercepted a tip pass from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers before churning 28 yards to the house.

"He's super athletic I'll tell you that,” Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “It was no surprise to me how fast he was. I think that was the biggest thing, everybody was so shocked that he stretched away (from Texas A&M), but in the offseason, he clocked out at 21 miles per hour.

“As a defensive player you don't see that too often so we used to laugh and joke, try to race and stuff like that. He talked about how fast he is and stuff like that. We cracked jokes every now and then but yeah he's pretty fast."

Braswell said he was clocked at 21.9 miles per hour by Alabama over the offseason. For perspective, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill topped out at 22.01 mph during a 64-yard catch against the New York Giants last week, marking the fastest in-game speed in the NFL this season. Braswell might not have been booking it quite that fast over the last two weeks, but according to his teammates, his reported speed is indeed legit.

Best believe Braswell has let them know about it as well.

“You hear about it all the time in the locker room, of course,” Alabama safety Jaylen Key said, “but he’s a tremendous athlete.”