After five games, it finally happened.

The Alabama defense was able to put some points on the board for the first time this season against Mississippi State on Saturday. The Crimson Tide has forced eight turnovers this year but hasn’t been able to bring it to the end zone until now.

In the final minute of the first quarter, Alabama’s front seven brought the heat to Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers. The senior launched a pass under pressure that was tipped by sophomore Jihaad Campbell and caught by senior Chris Braswell. From there, Braswell took off to the end zone with a cavalry of teammates behind him and returned the interception 28 yards for the score.

“Scoring on defense is something that players dream about, think about, always want to do, so it's good to see,” Nick Saban said. “If you’re going to score on defense, you have to force turnovers, so [Braswell] did a great job on that.”

The interception was the first of Braswell's career. After forcing a fumble earlier this year, the senior is developing a knack for big plays while becoming a nightmare for opposing offenses.

“The ball got tipped, I just put my hands out there and I caught it,” Braswell said. “Honestly, I thought I was going to get tackled, but I was like nah I’m not going to get tackled, kinda spun out and just ran straight for the end zone.”

Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall was a bit surprised by the play as well. Following the game, Georgia transfer joked that he expects to hear plenty about it from Braswell this week.

"I turned around and he was about to score," Marshall said of Braswell. "Now he's gonna say he's faster than me. He probably hit a high number on the GPS [tracker] to get in the end zone. It was amazing, just great to see."

Past defensive squads under Nick Saban have been known for reaching the end zone and taking some of the pressure off of the offense. Braswell’s pick-six is a big step in the right direction.

“That’s what we strive for, we strive as a defense to create turnovers and havoc,” said Braswell. “It was fun to be able to score and celebrate with my teammates on the sideline with everyone hyping me up, slapping my helmet and everything.”

Alabama forced three total turnovers against Mississippi State, all coming from interceptions. Alongside Braswell, freshman safety Caleb Downs, and sophomore linebacker Jihaad Campbell recorded their first-career interceptions as well. The Crimson Tide now has six interceptions through five games after recording seven all of last season.

Alabama (4-1, 2-0 in the SEC) will look to carry its defensive momentum over to this week as it travels to College Station, Texas for another tough road game against Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.