 Alabama Crimson Tide football news
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-28 10:52:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Chris Allen is among Alabama's top pass rushers going into 2021 season

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1FxRlI0c3pxOFB3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Chris Allen enters his RS-Senior season at Alabama as one of the team's top edge rushers. Last season, Allen recorded six quarterback sacks and 41 total tackles. With Allen returning along with super sophomore William Anderson Jr., the Crimson Tide's pass rush has the makings to be very dominating entering the 2021 season.

Related content

Insight from Alabama coaches familiar with the new one-time transfer rule

A look at Alabama's defensive depth chart following A-Day

Message Boards

The deceiving highlight tape of Ben Davis

Predict Mac's Draft Spot

Kendrick blackshire

Terrion Arnold goes one-on-one with Andrew Bone about why he signed with Alabama 

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1pLamtHbXZ3Yk1RP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}