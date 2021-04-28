Chris Allen enters his RS-Senior season at Alabama as one of the team's top edge rushers. Last season, Allen recorded six quarterback sacks and 41 total tackles. With Allen returning along with super sophomore William Anderson Jr., the Crimson Tide's pass rush has the makings to be very dominating entering the 2021 season.

Related content

Insight from Alabama coaches familiar with the new one-time transfer rule

A look at Alabama's defensive depth chart following A-Day

Message Boards

The deceiving highlight tape of Ben Davis

Predict Mac's Draft Spot

Kendrick blackshire