football
Chris Allen is among Alabama's top pass rushers going into 2021 season
Chris Allen enters his RS-Senior season at Alabama as one of the team's top edge rushers. Last season, Allen recorded six quarterback sacks and 41 total tackles. With Allen returning along with super sophomore William Anderson Jr., the Crimson Tide's pass rush has the makings to be very dominating entering the 2021 season.
