With Alabama off this week, it’s a good time to check in on how the Crimson Tide’s recent transfer departures have performed at their new schools. Here’s a look at what each of this offseason's departing transfers has done so far this season.

Javon Baker | WR | Central Florida

Javon Baker has made six starts over seven appearances this season. The junior receiver has 26 receptions for a team-high 411 yards with a pair of touchdowns through the air. Baker started the season hot, recording 24 receptions for 395 yards and two touchdowns over his first five games. However, he tallied just one catch for 8 yards in each of the last two weeks. Next game: Central Florida vs. No. 20. Cincinnati | Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Marcus Banks | DB | Mississippi State

Marcus Banks has appeared in all eight of Mississippi State’s games this season, recording nine tackles, including one for a loss, with two pass breakups. He had a tackle and a pass breakup during last week’s 30-6 loss to Alabama. Next game: Mississippi State vs. Auburn | Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Jahleel Billingsley | TE | Texas

Jahleel Billingsley made his Texas debut last weekend, catching two passes for 33 yards in the Longhorns’ 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State. The senior tight end was suspended for the first six games of the season due to a violation stemming from his time at Alabama. Next game: Texas at No. 22 Kansas State | Nov. 5 TBD

Jackson Bratton | LB | UAB

Jackson Bratton has played in each of UAB’s seven games this season, recording 18 tackles and a quarterback hurry. He had a career-high nine stops during the Blazers’ 41-14 win over Middle Tennessee State. Next game: UAB at Florida Atlantic | Saturday at 6 p.m. (CBSSN)

Tommy Brown | OL | Colorado

Tommy Brown has started all seven of Colorado’s games at the right guard position. The graduate has allowed just five pressures over 257 pass-blocking snaps and leads all Colorado linemen with an 89.1 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s also earned a 50.7 run-blocking grade from PFF. Next game: Colorado vs. Arizona State | Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Caden Clark | TE | Akron

Caden Clark has appeared in two games without recording any stats. Next game: Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) | Saturday at 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

Agiye Hall | WR | Texas

Agiye Hall has made three appearances for Texas, recording one catch for 7 yards. The sophomore did not play the first two weeks of the season after receiving an indefinite suspension during the preseason. Last week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said he plans on preserving Hall’s redshirt this season if possible. Next game: Texas at No. 22 Kansas State | Nov. 5 TBD

Stone Hollenbach | QB | Western Michigan

Stone Hollenbach has made one appearance for Western Michigan, completing 4 of 5 passes for 15 yards with an interception during the Broncos’ 34-6 loss to San Jose State. Next game: Western Michigan at Bowling Green | Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Brylan Lanier | DB | Indiana

Brylan Lanier has played in seven of Indiana’s eight games this season, recording eight tackles, including a sack. He tallied his first collegiate sack during the Hoosiers’ 38-33 loss to Maryland and had a career-high four stops during Indiana’s 23-20 win over Illinois. Next game: Indiana vs. No. 13 Penn State | Nov. 5 TBD

Shane Lee | LB | Southern California

Shane Lee has made five starts over six appearances while serving as Southern California’s Will linebacker. The senior defender ranks second on the team with 42 total stops and has recorded 3.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He also returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown against Rice. Next game: No. 10 Southern California at Arizona | Saturday at 6 p.m. (PAC12)

King Mwikuta | LB | Jackson State

King Mwikuta has played in two games, recording one tackle. Next game: Jackson State vs. Southern | Saturday at 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Pierce Quick | OL | Georgia Tech

Pierce Quick has made five starts over seven games, working at both guard positions. The redshirt sophomore has graded out at 59.3 as a pass blocker and 59.2 as a run blocker, according to PFF. Next game: Georgia Tech at Florida State | Saturday at 11 a.m. (ACCN)

Drew Sanders | LB | Arkansas

Drew Sanders has started all seven of Arkansas’ games at the Mike linebacker position. The junior defender leads the Razorbacks with 6.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss, six quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles while ranking second with 63 total stops. He also has three pass breakups. Sanders recorded 12 tackles and a sack against Alabama during the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 victory over the Razorbacks. Next game: Arkansas at Auburn | Saturday at 11 a.m. (SECN)

Dayne Shor | OL | UConn

Dayne Shor has made one appearance for UConn, taking part in six snaps at the left tackle position during the Huskies’ 59-0 loss to Michigan Next game: UConn vs. Boston College | Saturday at 11 a.m. (CBSSN)

Paul Tyson | QB | Arizona State

Tyson has served as Arizona State’s third-string quarterback this season, working behind stater Emory Jones and backup Trenton Bourguet. Tyson has seen the field just one for the Sun Devils, taking three snaps without recording any stats during the season opener against Northern Arizona. Next game: Arizona State at Colorado | Saturday at 6:30 (ESPNU)

Camar Wheaton | RB | SMU

Camar Wheaton has appeared in six games this season and made his first career start last week during SMU’s 29-27 loss to Cincinnati. The redshirt freshman has carried the ball 24 times for 113 yards and has four receptions for 24 yards. His best performance came during last weekend’s start when he carried the ball eight times for 53 yards. Next game: SMU at Tulsa | Saturday at 2:30 (ESPN+)

Kaine Williams | DB | Nebraska

Kaine Williams has yet to make his Nebraska debut after suffering a labrum injury in the offseason. Next game: Nebraska vs. No. 17 Illinois | Saturday at 2:30 (ABC)

Xavier Williams | WR | Utah State

Xavier Williams has appeared in four games for Utah State, recording a 7-yard catch against Weber State in Week 3. He appeared in 22 snaps against Alabama during the Crimson Tide’s opener but did not record any stats. Next game: Utah State vs. New Mexico | Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Stephon Wynn Jr. | DL | Nebraska