TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Much has been made of Kalen DeBoer’s high-flying passing attack. During his last two years at Washington, the first-year Alabama head coach put together the nation’s top aerial threat, passing for more than 10,000 yards. But while DeBoer’s offense is predicated on chucking the football around, it hasn’t come at the expense of his ground game.

DeBoer’s Washington offense was highlighted by Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. and a trio of early-round receivers last season. However, the Huskies also featured running back, Dillon Johnson, who piled up 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.13 yards per carry. The year before that, DeBoer helped produce a solid running back tandem of Wayne Taulapapa and Cameron Davis, who combined for 1,409 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.

During his first season at Alabama, DeBoer inherits one of the SEC’s deepest running back rooms. While the Crimson Tide lost both of its starting backs from last year, its backfield still features a handful of four-star rushers highlighted by breakout candidates Jam Miller and Justice Haynes.

DeBoer should have plenty to work with when it comes to establishing a consistent ground game in Tuscaloosa. That being said, there are still a few questions about how the Crimson Tide will balance out its busy backfield this fall.