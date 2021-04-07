Here’s a look at how some of the biggest battles are playing out currently.

We’ve reached the two-thirds mark of Alabama’s spring camp as the Crimson Tide is set to hold its 10th of 15 total practices on Wednesday afternoon. While there is still plenty of time before the Tide wraps up camp with the annual A-Day scrimmage on April 17 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, now is a good time to update some of the positional battles going on this spring.

Nick Saban said it best following Alabama’s first scrimmage last weekend when he remarked that the Tide had “a long way to go” on the offensive line.

Alabama is looking to replace three starters from last year’s unit. An extra opening was added for the spring as starting guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. is out with an injury. That’s left a few inexperienced players in first-team roles this spring.

Alabama has moved starting right tackle Evan Neal to the left side to take over for departing Outland Trophy winner Alex Leatherwood. Meanwhile, sixth-year senior Chris Owens replaces Rimington Trophy winner Landon Dickerson at center after filling in for him during last season’s playoff. The three remaining first-team slots have been filled by new faces as sophomore Javion Cohen takes over at left guard while redshirt junior Tommy Brown lines up at right guard and sophomore Damieon George Jr. lines up at right tackle.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s second unit appears to consist of redshirt sophomore Amari Kight, redshirt sophomore Tanner Bowles, junior Darrian Dalcourt, sophomore Seth McLaughlin and true freshman JC Latham from left to right.

