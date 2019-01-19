Nick Saban is set to poach one of Jeremey Pruitt’s most coveted assistants at Tennessee. BamaInsider confirmed Saturday that Alabama plans to add Tennessee special teams coordinator/safeties coach Charles Kelly to its defensive coaching staff. It is currently unclear what role Kelly will serve for the Crimson Tide next season.

Kelly, 51, joined Tennessee’s staff last season. Before that, he severed as Florida State’s defensive coordinator form 2014-17. According to Football Scoop, Kelly turned down an offer to become the defensive coordinator position with Maryland earlier this week. Alabama is currently in need of a defensive coordinator and outside linebacker coach after Tosh Lupoi left to become the defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Kelly helped Florida State rank in the top 25 in total defense in each of his final three years as defensive coordinator. The Seminoles led the nation with 3.92 sacks per game in 2016. Before being promoted to defensive coordinator, Kelly spent the 2013 season coaching linebackers and special teams. During his five total seasons in Tallahassee, Fla., he coached 12 eventual NFL Draft picks, including an impressive nine first-round selections.

Prior to joining Florida State, Kelly spent eight years at Georgia Tech, overseeing special teams (2007), cornerbacks (2008-09), defensive backs (2010-12) and ultimately served as the interim defensive coordinator during his final season.

The Ozark, Ala., native played defensive back at Auburn from 1986-89. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Central High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., before spending the 1993 season as an assistant at his alma mater.

From there, Kelly spent the next five years at Jacksonville State, spending time on both sides of the ball while coaching running backs (1994), defensive backs (1995), as well as serving as the offensive coordinator (1996) and defensive coordinator (1997-98). He also has experience as a defensive coordinator at Nicholls State and Eufaula (Ala.) High School.

Friday, BamaInsider learned Alabama will add Florida defensive line coach Sal Sunseri and Atlanta Flacons assist offensive line coach Kyle Flood to its staff. The Crimson Tide also reportedly added Steve Sarkisian as its next offensive coordinator.

Five assistants from last year’s coaching staff have taken new jobs with other teams as Lupoi (Cleveland Browns), offensive coordinator Mike Locksley (Maryland), co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis (Michigan), associate head coach/ quarterback coach Dan Enos (Miami) and offensive line coach Brent Key (Georgia Tech) have all departed from Alabama.