It has been nothing short of a whirlwind week for Alabama athletics. The baseball and softball teams had mixed results in a pair of weekend series against LSU, one at home and one on the road, but that was far from the biggest story that emerged from those contests. Here are some of the stories that have developed over this tumultuous week.

What happened: A lot. Last weekend’s series against No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge was competitive and high-scoring. Despite facing its toughest opposition of the season, the game Crimson Tide didn’t fold and gave itself a fighting chance in each of the three weekend outings. The Tigers came away with the sweep, but the long-term implications for Alabama are far larger than that.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the state of Ohio had suspended bets on Alabama baseball following suspicious activity surrounding the series opener last Friday. Since then, other states have followed suit, including Kansas, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. FanDuel also announced that it was halting wagers on Crimson Tide baseball games. This Thursday, the bombshell dropped. Sixth-year head coach Brad Bohannon was fired after it was determined that he was involved in said activities. The suspicious bets were placed at the sportsbook located in Great American Ball Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds. Surveillance indicated that the bettor was in contact with Bohannon at the time of the wagers, with Alabama starting pitcher Luke Holman having been scratched roughly an hour before first pitch due to back tightness. The Crimson Tide (31-15, 10-12 SEC) played the first game of its series opposite No. 5 Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa on Thursday night and won 11-2. It was the first game with former pitching coach Jason Jackson elevated to interim head coach.

What’s on deck: Games 2 and 3 of the post-Bohannon era will wrap up Alabama’s penultimate home series. The Crimson Tide took a big 1-0 series lead, almost assuredly magnified by the unprecedented circumstances. Alabama didn’t just win, Alabama dominated against one of the highest-ranked teams in the country. Game 2 of the series is set for 7 p.m. CT on Friday night, and Garrett McMillan will take the ball with a chance to win a conference series against one of the top teams in the land. Game three of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday. Should the Crimson Tide lose on Friday, it will still have the chance to take the series during the third act.

Names to know: Holman returned to the mound on Thursday, and he was outstanding. He went seven innings, fanned seven batters and gave up just two runs on 98 pitches. He may have had a lot of run support, but he made his offense’s job significantly easier with his best start in league play. Dynamic right fielder Andrew Pinckney hit a grand slam in the second inning of Thursday’s game, and his bat is starting to come alive, a huge development for one of the Crimson Tide’s most talented players. When he puts it together on offense and defense, Pinckney is one of the best players in the SEC.