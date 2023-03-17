It’s been another milestone week for Alabama athletics. Softball ace Montana Fouts reached her 1,000th career strikeout Tuesday. The men’s basketball team won the SEC Tournament title and its Round of 64 game in the Big Dance. The women’s basketball team is set to compete in its second NCAA Tournament in three seasons. Here are some of the stories from this past week.

Baseball

What happened: The No. 24 Crimson Tide has encountered its first rough patch of the 2023 season. Alabama (16-3, 0-1 SEC) has lost three of its last five games, with a 15-3 drubbing in the Columbia series finale being the low point of this stretch. The final matchup before conference play, a 4-0 shutout of South Alabama, featured a combined shutout between Luke Holman and Alton Davis II. Holman struck out nine Jaguar batters in seven innings of three-hit work. The Florida series opener saw a strong start from sophomore Hagan Banks. He didn’t go very long, and Hunter Furtado’s career high in innings, while serviceable, could not make up for a stagnant offense that was held off the board for the very first time in a 3-0 loss. What’s on deck: There are still two games to go against the No. 2-ranked Gators, and so the series can still be won by the Crimson Tide. Conference play starting on the right foot is imperative for this ballclub- while Alabama’s record is still a strong one, a top-five series win elevates the trajectory of what has been a good season in a significant way. Game two of the series is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday. The Crimson Tide needs better offensive output and more consistency from its starting rotation to get the job done. Names to know: Could Holman’s midweek gem have earned him the nod to start on Saturday? It isn’t likely he steps to the mound first on just four days’ rest, but Jacob McNairy struggled against Columbia in the final non-conference series of the regular season. He needs to get back on track, but he found his best form in conference play last season. Holman might well come out of the bullpen at some point during the series. If he combines with a top-form McNairy, and the other starters eat innings, the Crimson Tide has the potential to steal the series in Gainesville.



Softball

What happened: Like their baseball counterparts, the No. 13 Alabama softball team (21-6) has lost three of five games. A 162-pitch, 11-inning masterpiece from Montana Fouts against Texas last Saturday was the lone bright spot at the Bevo Classic. Fouts went on to pass 1,000 career strikeouts in a 5-2 Tuesday win over North Alabama that was witnessed by more than 4,000 spectators. What’s on deck: Conference play has arrived at the Rhoads House. No. 9 Arkansas is visiting for a three-game set starting on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The Razorbacks have already faced the test of an SEC series this season, dropping two of three against Texas A&M. Despite that result, having played the SEC games is an edge Arkansas has over Alabama. Alabama, though, has the advantage from the environmental standpoint, with the games taking place in Tuscaloosa. A potential win in the Crimson Tide’s conference-opening series sets the tone after a challenging 2022 SEC slate and would also help the team expand on its top-15 ranking to boot. Names to know: The pitching staff has been on fire this spring. In addition to her strikeout milestone and her Herculean performance in Austin, Fouts has thrown a perfect game. Jaala Torrence has tossed a no-hitter. On offense, Bailey Dowling tied her career high in hits against North Alabama, and two players- Kristen White and Ally Shipman- have hitting streaks spanning six games. Continuing her massive early impact, freshman Kenleigh Cahalan has an 11-game on-base streak.

Gymnastics

What happened: The No. 10 Crimson Tide scored a massive Senior Night win over the Boise State Broncos last Friday night. It was a decisive victory as Alabama’s 197.125 was more than enough to top Boise State’s 194.775. Lilly Hudson won the all-around, and senior Makarri Doggette won the event title on bars in a special meet at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide also saw career highs on floor from Shania Adams and with Hudson tying hers on vault. What’s on deck: The postseason, what this team has been working very hard for, is finally on the docket. All of the intense competition and skill developments throughout the regular season have led to this. It begins with the SEC Championships in Duluth, Ga. The competition is scheduled to get underway on Saturday, with Alabama competing at 7 p.m. Names to know: Much like the Senior Day meet, the experienced members of this squad will be instrumental to team success in this next phase of the season. That includes Doggette and Luisa Blanco, both of whom have perfect 10s on their ledgers this season. However, though she’s far from a senior, freshman Gabby Gladieux has also been consistently very good throughout the spring. She took home her first event title of 2023 on beam against the Broncos.

Men's basketball

What happened: The Crimson Tide, the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, won its Round of 64 game over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 96-75. The win was Alabama’s 30th of the campaign. Notably, though there were key contributors all across the board at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, star forward Brandon Miller did not score once. Instead, Nick Pringle stepped up off the bench with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Head coach Nate Oats said Miller is dealing with a groin injury from the SEC Tournament last weekend, which Alabama won by defeating Texas A&M in the championship game. What’s on deck: For the second time in three years, the Maryland Terrapins are the Crimson Tide’s Round of 32 opponent. The Terps, coached by first-year program leader Kevin Willard, are the No. 8 seed in the region and narrowly beat West Virginia on Thursday to advance in the tournament. Alabama won against Maryland in the 2021 tournament, but more contribution from Miller is essential to doing it again. Another well-rounded effort from the rest of the team on offense couldn’t hurt, but the all-around defense also needs to improve. The tipoff is slated for approximately 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Names to know: Miller’s injury is something to keep an eye on, and Pringle’s incredible Thursday also has him as a player to watch. A big story for the coaching staff is the hiring of Crimson Tide assistant Charlie Henry as head coach at Georgia Southern. Henry, who’s been at the Capstone since 2019, is replacing Brian Burg, whose contract was allowed to lapse.

Women’s basketball