It’s been another successful week for the Alabama Crimson Tide athletic programs. The baseball team has continued its roaring start and has a 9-0 record and a top-20 ranking. The men’s basketball team clinched the SEC regular season crown with an overtime win against Auburn. The softball team got back on track with a midweek shutout following a late-weekend upset. Here are some of the storylines for this week.

Baseball

What happened: No. 20 Alabama is one win away from starting the season with a 10-0 mark. In its lone midweek contest, the Crimson Tide once again plated double-digit runs in a 17-3 rout of Jacksonville State. A seven-run second inning and a six-run fourth propelled the Alabama bats. Midweek starter Luke Holman moved to 2-0 on the season. He gave up only two hits and one earned run. Camden Hayslip came in to pinch hit and paid dividends with a grand slam. Alongside Hayslip, second baseman Bryce Eblin also had four RBIs in the game. What’s on deck: A three-game slate against the University of Illinois-Chicago is next on the docket. The Flames will travel to Sewell-Thomas Stadium for Alabama’s final three games of its homestand before the Crimson Tide goes on the road for the first time on March 7. UIC is 4-3 and has lost two straight games, with one of those losses being of the one-run variety. In stark contrast with the Crimson Tide, the Flames have not played a single home game yet this season. Names to know: Saturday starting pitcher Ben Hess had a tough outing against High Point last weekend, surrendering six runs in three innings of work. The sophomore will get the ball again this weekend in hopes of a nice rebound. Transfer infielder Ed Johnson has shined as a designated hitter, recording three RBIs against Jacksonville State after launching a pair of home runs during the series opener against High Point last Friday.

Softball

What happened: No. 11 Alabama went 4-1 at the Easton Bama Bash last weekend, dropping the finale against Kennesaw State to snap an eight-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide is 12-3 this spring and defeated Kennesaw State, Indiana State and Southeastern Louisiana (twice) at the Bama Bash, outscoring them a combined 40-8. The Crimson Tide then went on to shut out Southern Miss, 5-0, Wednesday night behind six innings from Montana Fouts. What’s on deck: The Rhoads House will play host to another weekend event in the form of the T-Mobile Crimson Classic. Alabama opens the festivities with a Friday afternoon tilt against Robert Morris. A twin-bill was originally scheduled with Longwood, but weather caused the Longwood game to be moved to Sunday. Robert Morris again awaits the Crimson Tide on Saturday morning alongside Longwood, followed by a final pair of games for the weekend against Mercer and the Lancers on Sunday. Names to know: Kenleigh Cahalan has reached base safely in every game of the season and is still batting above .400 through 15 games. She has at least one hit in 14 games. A quality midweek start from Fouts is a good sign for the Alabama star going forward, and transfer Emma Broadfoot is on a five-game hitting streak.

Gymnastics

What happened: It was another close one last Friday night inside Coleman Coliseum, but No. 8 Alabama (6-4) fell just short against LSU and the returning Olivia Dunne. The result snapped a two-meet SEC winning streak. However, Luisa Blanco and Lilly Hudson scored back-to-back 10s on the beam. Makarri Doggette won the uneven bars event and freshman Gabby Gladieux extended her streak of 9.9 or better on floor to six consecutive exercises. As a team, Alabama once again scored over 197, with a 197.925 in the contest. What’s on deck: Alabama is set to take on No. 14 Missouri in Columbia on Friday night. The second Tiger team Alabama will face in a row has won two SEC meets in a row. The matchup is the conference finale for the Crimson Tide in the regular season, as Senior Night on March 10 will be against an out-of-conference opponent in Boise State. Names to know: Blanco has been impressive all season, and her second 10 on beam of the 2023 campaign only added to this attribute. Her strong senior year seems to be adding something new every meet. Similarly, Doggette has a 10 of her own this spring- hers was on bars- and has performed at an incredibly high level during her senior season. Closing out the regular season portion of conference competition on a high note is important, and the veterans of this Alabama team have brought great performances and energy to the 2023 slate.

Men's basketball

What happened: No. 2 Alabama (26-4, 16-1 SEC) clinched the SEC regular season title with a gutsy 90-85 win in overtime against Auburn on Wednesday night. A packed Coleman Coliseum brought palpable energy to the rivalry contest, in which the Crimson Tide returned from a 17-point deficit and overcame two players’ ejections to complete the season sweep of its rival. Jahvon Quinerly was critical to the effort with 24 points. Star freshman Brandon Miller had 17, along with Mark Sears and fellow freshman Noah Clowney. With the win, Alabama earned its second conference regular season crown in three years and kept itself in the conversation to be the number one overall seed come Selection Sunday. What’s on deck: The final game of the regular season has arrived. The Crimson Tide, winners of four straight, is slated to face off with No. 24 Texas A&M (22-8, 14-3 SEC) on the road on Saturday. The Aggies’ loss last weekend to Mississippi State was a critical blow to Buzz Williams’s squad’s hopes of winning the SEC regular season. Even though that’s out of the picture, the Aggies got one on Alabama in Coleman Coliseum last March. The Crimson Tide has the opportunity to enter Reed Arena as regular season champions and put a second blemish on Texas A&M’s 14-1 home mark. Names to know: Quinerly has been excellent in Alabama’s most recent two games, scoring 16 points against Arkansas in an 86-83 win on Feb. 25. He’s played some of his best basketball during the month of March, and that’s where the calendar stands as of this writing. With a little luck, Sears would have converted from beyond the arc even better than he did against Auburn. Miller’s 17 came on a night that wasn’t his best. In spite of the fact that the game will be played in a road environment, Alabama’s key players will look to show up once more to close out the regular season.

Women's basketball

What happened: The Crimson Tide lost in its first game of the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina on Thursday, falling 71-58, to Kentucky. Alabama played itself out of a double bye by losing the regular season finale at home against Ole Miss last Sunday. Playing instead as the number-six seed, the Crimson Tide was upset by No. 14 seed Kentucky. The Wildcats neutralized top scorer Brittany Davis and kept her from scoring double-digit points. The Crimson Tide's 19 turnovers didn’t help matters, nor did Kentucky guard Jada Walker’s career-high 24 points. What’s on deck: Alabama is still projected to be in the NCAA Tournament field but will have to wait to learn its faith on Selection Sunday this weekend. Alabama has now lost four games in a row, failing to get a victory since its 20th win of the season on Feb. 16. Names to know: Davis had an off night against the Wildcats. She’s not going to be held to single digits every game, and her ability to rebound as well as score means she’s a vital asset to the Crimson Tide offense in multiple ways. Aaliyah Nye led Alabama scorers in the lone SEC Tournament game with 15 points. She was the only Crimson Tide player in double figures. Her ability to connect from beyond the arc gave Alabama a chance to win that Ole Miss game, and is likely to remain on display no matter who the Crimson Tide faces next.