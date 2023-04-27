As he did throughout his Alabama career, Bryce Young made history Thursday night. The former Heisman Trophy winner was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, becoming the first Crimson Tide player in 75 years to achieve the honor.

The only other Alabama player to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft is halfback Harry Gilmer, who was picked by Washington in 1948. Former Alabama quarterback Joe Nammath was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1965 American Football League Draft before the two leagues merged the following years.

Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy during the 2021 season when he set school records with 4,872 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns. He also holds Alabama’s single-game passing record with 559 yards against Arkansas that season.

Last season, Young missed a game and a half with a shoulder injury but still managed to throw for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns with five interceptions while completing 64.5% of his passes. He ends his Crimson Tide career second on Alabama’s all-time list in both passing yards (8,356) and passing touchdowns (80).

Despite his production, Young’s size drew some concern during the draft process. He measured in at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds, causing some to doubt his durability at the next level.

“We’ve all seen the 6-4, 225-pound guy that can throw it like a bazooka, but he can’t make the choices and decisions, he can’t distribute the ball, he can’t throw it accurately,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on ESPN personality Stephen A Smith’s Know Mercy podcast last month. “So who’s the better bet? I’m going on history, production, performance and Bryce Young’s done it about as well as anybody.”

Young should have the opportunity to start right away at Carolina as he enters a quarterback room that currently includes Andy Dalton, Matt Corral and Jacob Eason. If Young does win the job, he will be on of four former Alabama quarterbacks currently starting in the NFL, joining Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Mac Jones (New England Patriots) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins).

Carolina’s last No. 1 overall selection came in 2011 when it took Cam Newton. The former Auburn quarterback made it to three Pro Bowls and earned MVP honors in 2015, taking the Panthers to the Super Bowl that season. Newton departed the team for New England in 2020. Since then, Carolina has used five starting quarterbacks, including Newton who returned to start five games in the 2021 season.

Along with developing a franchise quarterback, the Panthers have plenty of holes to fill on offense after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver D.J. Moore over the last year.