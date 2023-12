Four-star defensive end Steve Mboumoua emerged as a high-end prospect during the summer after a series of impressive performances at college camps. From then on, the Montreal native pretty much had his pick of college destinations.

Mississippi State and Alabama emerged as major contenders for the 6-foot-4, 260-pound specimen late in the recruiting cycle. Mboumoua took an official visit to Alabama earlier this month and that gave the Crimson Tide the edge they needed to secure his signature on Signing Day.