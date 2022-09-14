TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Cameron Latu had to wait a little longer to start his redshirt senior season.

For more than a month, Latu rehabbed from a knee injury that kept him for the majority of fall camp and Alabama's home opener against Utah State. On Tuesday, the tight end spoke with reporters about the difficulties of being on the sidelines to start the game.

"I would say it was pretty tough watching on the sideline vs. Utah State, only because that’s my home state and I would love to play vs them," Latu said. "Also, how much I can help the team and I felt like I was not only letting them down but I wanted to be out there. I wanted to help the team."

While Latu's absence wasn't felt against the Aggies, his presence in the offense was a major boost for the Crimson Tide against Texas on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder hauled in four catches for 28 yards with of those grabs coming during Alabama's final two drives of the fourth quarter. He was also one of Bryce Young's go-to receivers racking up seven targets, which was second-highest on the team. But Latu's impact was felt way before the fourth quarter as he threw a key block on Jase McClellan's 81-yard touchdown score in the first quarter.

"It was a team effort from the whole group, Latu said. The offensive line I think had great significant blocks, more than mine on that play. Mine just ended up being the last one that he had to slip by. Team effort and we all just took it as a team."

His ability to be a successful run-blocker and adept pass catcher has allowed Latu's role to flourish throughout his time at Alabama.

Last year, Latu started 14 games over 15 appearances and set Alabama’s single-season record for touchdown catches by a tight end with eight. He finished with 26 receptions for 410 yards which was the fourth-highest on the team.

Coming into this season, Latu's role could only expand with Jahleel Billingsley transferring to Texas and Caden Clark moving on to Akron. Against the Longhorns, Alabama showed not only why he's important in the offense, but what Latu may be in store for this season.

While his numbers against Texas don't leap off the page, the Longhorns struggled to match up with the tight end. According to Pro Football Focus, Latu hauled in a combined three catches against cornerbacks Jerrien Thompson and Jamier Johnson.

Latu is four inches taller and at least 50 pounds heavier than both of his defenders which helped the fifth-year gain crucial positioning, especially during the fourth quarter when he needed to make the catch and then get out of bounds as soon as possible to stop the clock.

"I’ve said it many times: tight ends and running backs are mismatched players because linebackers are bigger, more physical guys and they’ve gotta be really good athletes to be able to play in space to cover them," Nick Saban said. "... So when you have a guy that's outstanding, that can create those mismatches, that's a real advantage for you."

While Latu said "it felt like a dream come true again" to be back on the field on Saturday, he also recognized that it was going to take some time to reestablish that connection with Young. But when it does get back to that level, Alabama will have another tool in its arsenal to force mismatches on opposing defenses.

"Missing a bunch of time in camp, basically the whole camp, it is what it is at this point," Latu said. "We’re going to keep connecting, building the relationship we’ve been doing after practice, trying to catch up on the time we missed. We’re going to get back to where it was."