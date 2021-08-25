Cameron Latu offers optimism for an Alabama tight end unit facing turmoil

The biggest name in Alabama’s tight end room is currently dwelling near the bottom of the unit’s depth chart less than two weeks away from the Crimson Tide’s opener against Miami on Sept. 4. Following the team’s second fall scrimmage over the weekend, Nick Saban once again had strong words for tight end Jahleel Billingsley as the head coach continued to call out the junior’s willingness to buy into the principles of the program.

“He knows what he’s supposed to do in practice,” Saban said following Saturday’s scrimmage. “He’s known what he’s supposed to do. This is not a democracy. Everybody doesn’t get to do what they want to do. Everybody doesn’t get to do what they feel like doing. You got to buy in and do what you’re supposed to do to be a part of the team and do the things you need to do in practice every day. Sense of urgency, play fast, execute, do your job.”

Earlier in camp, Saban revealed that Billingsley was absent for the Tide’s first few practices because of “COVID protocols.” The head coach also stated that his star tight end would have to “work his way back up the depth chart.” Two weeks later, those previous issues don’t seem to be fully resolved.

Five months ago, this situation would have seemed a bit more concerning for Alabama. Billingsley entered the offseason projected to be one of the Tide’s top targets on offense after recording 18 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns during a breakout sophomore campaign. After starting four games last season, his role was expected to rise exponentially due to the departure of senior tight ends Miller Forristall and Carl Tucker.

Outside of that trio, the rest of Alabama’s returning tight end unit has a combined four career receptions for 25 yards, all coming from redshirt senior Major Tennison who has yet to record a start in his college career. However, as the Tide hits the homestretch of its preseason preparations, there isn’t too much concern surrounding the position group.

Alabama has Cameron Latu to thank for that.

Originally recruited as an outside linebacker, Latu was moved to tight end during his second year with the program in 2019. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder has only participated in 102 combined snaps at the position over the past two years but appears to have come into his own at his new home this offseason.

“Cam has made a huge step in the tight end role,” running back Brian Robinson Jr. said this week. “I watch him progress every day. He’s getting better. He wants to learn and get better at that position even though it’s new to him. He’s been working his butt off and doing a real good job.”

Latu, who played on both sides of the ball at Olympus High School in Salt Lake City, has yet to record a reception at the college level. Although, that stat doesn’t figure to hold up much longer.

The converted playmaker has emerged as one of the most promising facets in Alabama’s offense this offseason, following up a productive spring with an equally strong fall camp. Perhaps even more encouraging is the chemistry Latu appears to have built up with quarterback Bryce Young. Through five scrimmages this offseason, the two have connected for five touchdowns, including a 59-yarder during the A-Day game. In fact, last weekend marked the first time this offseason that the duo failed to find the end zone during a scrimmage.

“Cam is very physical, very, very fast,” safety Jordan Battle said earlier this month. “He's working me every day, I'm working him. All the tight ends are working, and they’re only getting him better and he's getting us better, so he's doing a great job for us right now.”

Latu’s emergence hasn’t been limited to his receiving ability either. After struggling as a blocker over a limited sample size last season, he appears to have made significant strides in that part of his game over the past few months. During the spring, Saban praised Latu’s maturity, stating that he has developed into a good C-area blocker.

“He’s got a much better command of the offense,” Saban said at the time. “I think he’s much more confident.

Make no mistake, as Alabama sits 10 days away from its season opener, the hope still remains that Billingsley will respond to Saban’s challenge and take hold of the tight end unit. However, if the junior is unable to rise to the occasion, the Tide still figures to have a capable set of hands at the position.