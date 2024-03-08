TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Caleb Odom will start his Alabama career at a new position as he looks to bulk up for the college level.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound freshman signed with the Crimson Tide as the No. 2 tight end in this year’s class. However, it’s going to take some time before he’s ready to bang bodies at the line of scrimmage in the SEC.

For the time being, Alabama is looking to take advantage of his playmaking ability at the wide receiver position.

“We’re just trying to put him in a position to be successful early on in his career,” Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan following the team’s third spring practice Friday. “He’s a big kid. He’s very athletic. He’s very explosive. He’s got a great frame. How his body grows and what he turns into being when he’s 20, 21, 22 years old, I think time will tell. He certainly runs plenty good enough to play wide receiver. He runs very well. He’s a big target.”

Along with allowing Odom the opportunity to contribute early, the position switch also adds some length to a smaller Alabama receiving corps. Previously, the Crimson Tide didn’t have a scholarship receiver taller than 6-foot-1 on its roster.

“Caleb Odom is one of the biggest receivers we have in our room,” Alabama receiver Kendrick Law said. “He has tremendous ball dominance. He sees the ball, he tracks the ball and he catches the ball. And he’s most aggressive at the line. People are gonna fear him coming off the line.”

Odom has already proven his playmaking ability at the high school level. The Carrolton, Georgia native recorded 46 receptions for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season last fall. That came after he reeled in 64 passes for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.

That production certainly has Alabama receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard licking his chops.

“Caleb shows up and he has a tremendous wide range, catch range and the ability to really absorb information and knowledge pretty quickly,” Shephard said Friday. “I think his coaches at his high school did a great job of preparing him for college and the expectations that are placed on him at a place like Alabama. He’s been in the fire at Carrollton High School, and this right here is an environment that’s not gonna shake him.

“He provides some size, some ability to make some 50-50 catches down the field. But again, he’s a sponge out there. He’s doing everything in his power to make himself successful in whatever situation we ask him to be in.”

Despite his potential, Odom still has a long road ahead of him if he’s going to break into an Alabama receiving corps that figures to be one of the deepest in the SEC this fall. Still, the lanky freshman provides a bit of extra intrigue as the Tide continues to progress through spring camp.

“He’s got a long way to go, a lot to learn,” Sheridan said. “But he’s eager, he’s willing, likes to be coached, cares about football. So we’re excited about him, for sure.”