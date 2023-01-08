"My team had a great season. We came out and competed every day. But unfortunately, we had a significant loss during the season. I think it was about keeping everybody on the same page. It was valuable to keep working; with every practice, you can learn more about myself and the game. Compete for every practice, play your best, and remain humble," Downs said.

This week, Downs had an impressive showing making it clear exactly why he's such a highly-ranked prospect. As the page turns, we caught up with Downs to discuss his state title season and his immediate impact at Alabama.

Caleb Downs is considered one of the most impressive players ever to play Georgia High School football. However, his journey came to an end after he representing Mill Creek HS and the University of Alabama in the All-American Bowl.

Now that he's signed to Alabama and set to get back to campus, we asked him his current thoughts on Bama and how it feels to be done with the recruiting process.

"I ain't going to lie; it feels great; everything is more straightforward now. So great to feel that I have a place, a home," he said.

Plus, getting the opportunity to get up there already and experience bowl practice was a blessing. From an initial standpoint, it was a learning experience. The speed of the game. Learn as much as I can about the defense. Adjustment period it being different from high school. I'm just ready to get back up there and continue to compete," Downs said.

With Downs already set to return to campus and Alabama losing multiple members of their secondary to the Draft. He has an opportunity to compete pretty quickly for playing time. Speaking with Downs, he spoke about the impact of the staff & the culture it takes to continue to produce.

"First, it shows the development of the staff that they're producing three NFL players. It shows what Coach Saban, T-Rob, and Kelly did to develop players last year. Third, it shows an opportunity to play that I have a chance to go in and play; even if it's not my first year, I'll go in and compete to play freshman year," he said.

"Coach Kelly was a great recruiter, a great coach, and a part of why I went. Coach Saban is Coach Saban; you cannot say anything wrong about him. He's a great person to learn from. T-Rob was my leading recruiter; he helped me get to where I wanted to be," Downs said.

Lastly, with expectations sky high as soon as he steps on campus, not just for himself but the entire class, Downs got into the nitty gritty of precisely what this group brings to the table.

"Our class is because we have great people to go with our outstanding talent. We know people have expectations of our class, but there is no pressure because we have to put in the work at the end of the day. What Bama stands for is what led people to Bama, and what their coaches have done over the years is what put together this class," he said.

"Expect something special," Downs said.