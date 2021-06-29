Caleb Downs has impressive showing at Alabama’s camp

Caleb Downs, 2023 Rivals100 safety from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia, called his offer from Alabama in February, "an unreal moment because they are at the top of the food chain." He had not been to Tuscaloosa prior to receiving an offer from the Tide earlier this year.

Downs attended the A-Day game in April and had his first opportunity to visit/camp with the Tide this past weekend.

"It was a great visit," Downs said. "I got to get on campus, meet the people and coaches. I saw the facilities and did the camp. I was with the corners, stars and safeties. It was a good camp. I learned a lot from it.

"I don't really have a preference. They said they like my versatility. That's why they wanted to get a feel for all of them. I measured 5-foot-11.5, 185-pounds."

Alabama head coach Nick Saban paid special attention to Downs during the visit. He was helping coach Downs during camp and also had a meeting with him after his performance.

Downs took in several camps this month including Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He doesn't appear in any rush to make a decision, but has a sense of some of the top schools making the cut including Alabama.

"I like the winning tradition there," Downs said. "The coaches are great, the facilities are top-tier, and I also like the all the other people around the football program, too."