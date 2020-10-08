Alabama's defense is under-performing. It was true last season, it's been true through two games and there's a chance it will once again disappoint on Saturday.

That's not to suggest Alabama's defense is bad, but the expectation Nick Saban created in a different era is an almost impossible standard for today's teams to meet. Yet, that's what Saban, and the Alabama fanbase, demand of this team. On Kyle's call-in show on Wednesday night, the only thing the anyone wanted to talk about was Alabama's defense. There's been some similar discourse on the message boards this week.

So perhaps it's fitting that this week's look at the numbers has a decidedly defensive focus.

4:

Alabama has forced four turnovers through two games, which puts the Crimson Tide a little behind the pace set last season when Alabama averaged 2.15 overall. However, Alabama only forced 13 in its eight SEC contests (an average of 1.6 per game), so the early advantage goes to the 2020 crew.

5: