Jamil Burroughs has been on the Alabama radar for years. The four-star defensive tackle out of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern committed to Georgia on his mother's birthday back in August 2018.

Alabama backed off some, but things changed quickly. Once the four-star showed up in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama spring game in April, the Crimson Tide quickly jumped back in this race.

Communication opened up and ramped up the next few months.

Over the summer, Burroughs visited Alabama numerous times, and in early September he backed off the pledge to the Bulldogs.

Even before that decommitment, Alabama was viewed by some as the leader for Burroughs, and now on October 16, his birthday this time, Burroughs has announced his commitment to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

"It really has been on my mind for a while," Burroughs said about his commitment to Alabama. "I would say Alabama has been hard on my mind for about three months now. Ever since my visits over the summer, I have been thinking a lot about them.

"I sat down and talked with my mom about it a few weeks ago and she knew Alabama was where I wanted to go. She knew it. I knew it. So I waited until my birthday to announce it.

"My mind has been made up for a little while though."