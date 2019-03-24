Seth McLaughlin, three-star center from Buford High School in Georgia, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Sunday evening. McLaughlin visited Tuscaloosa this weekend. He decided it was time to pull the trigger.

“I just felt like it was time," McLaughlin said when asked about his commitment. "We visited there five times. This was the fifth or sixth time. I just felt in my heart this is where I want to go.

"I wasn’t for sure that I was going to commit this weekend. I had it narrowed down to a few schools. My top three was Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma. I went into the weekend with an open mind. When I was there I was like 'yeah this is where I want to be.'



So what led McLaughlin to commit to the Crimson Tide?

“It was a combination of a few things- first of all the chance and honor to play for Coach Saban who will go down as one of the best coaches to ever coach the game," he said. "Second is Coach Cochran. He is one of the best football weight lifting coaches in college football. He will help make me into one of the best players I can be. Also the relationships I have built with players on the team like Paul Tyson and Pierce Quick. We have already developed a strong friendship."

The Georgia native arrived in Tuscaloosa on Friday afternoon. He committed to Nick Saban on Saturday.

"The visit was good," McLaughlin said. "I had a lot of fun. I came over after school on Friday. I didn't get a chance to see practice on Friday. I ate and hung out with the guys on Friday night. On Saturday, I went to meetings and watched practiced.

"I met with Coach Saban before practice. That's when I committed. I think he tells this to all recruits- you don't commit to Alabama, you commit to becoming the best version of yourself. The best man, the best athlete and the best student you can be."

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman has enjoyed building his relationship with new offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

"My relationship with Coach Flood is really good," he said. "I like him a lot. He is the same guy as a recruiter as he is on the field. He is enthusiastic and very genuine.

"They told me I will play center, but also said I can probably play anywhere on the offensive line."

McLaughlin hopes to graduate in December. He does not plan on taking any additional visits.