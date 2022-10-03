TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama is still uncertain about the status of its reigning Heisman Trophy winner. During his Monday press conference, Nick Saban provided an update on Bryce Young, stating the team will continue to take a day-by-day approach with the injured quarterback this week ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.

"Really there's no updates on Bryce," Saban said. "You know, he's got a little bit of a shoulder injury. It's not a long term, you know, type injury. He's gonna be day to day when he can get back to, you know, throwing, and we'll just have to evaluate it day to day. So I can't tell you if that's going to be today, tomorrow or the next day."

Young suffered an AC sprain in his right shoulder during last weekend’s 49-26 victory over Arkansas as he hit the ground hard just before releasing an incomplete pass. Following the game, Saban said the injury was not serious and that Young had responded well to similar injuries in the past.

Through five games, Young has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also added 154 yards and three more scores on the ground. Before leaving the game against Arkansas, he completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Young was replaced by Jalen Milroe, who completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown while adding 91 yards and a touchdown with his feet. The redshirt freshman has appeared in four games this season, completing 59.3% of his throws (16 of 27) for 151 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

"Bryce is a great player," Saban said after the game. "There’s only one Bryce Young in this country, and he’s a great player. Jalen can do what Jalen does well, and we have confidence in him. We have confidence in the development of Ty Simpson as his backup. But hopefully, will Bryce will be OK. But I thought the offense did a really good job of continuing to score points in a different way than when Bryce plays, and I think you’ve gotta have that kind of diversity on your team.

"You’ve gotta be able to win more than one way."

Along with commenting on Young's status, Saban also offered an update on defensive back Brian Branch and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe. Saban said Branch, who left the game in the second quarter after colliding with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, will sit out practice Monday but is set to return to the team Tuesday. Eboigbe is dealing with a neck injury that Alabama will evaluate further before deciding on a plan of action for his return.

No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC) will host Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.