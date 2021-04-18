Alabama’s “quarterback for right now” certainly seems like its quarterback for the future.

Bryce Young was the headliner during Alabama’s A-Day game Saturday as the biggest question on the mind of the 47,218 announced fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium was how the sophomore quarterback would perform in his biggest live test for the Crimson Tide. By all accounts, he passed with flying colors.

Young earned MVP honors for the scrimmage, completing 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. An inexperienced offensive line made life difficult for the first-team quarterback. So did a few unfortunate dropped passes.

Young wasn’t perfect either. Regardless of the adversity, his 56.8 percent completion rate on the day will have to improve if he wants to fill in the shoes of departing starter Mac Jones, who broke the NCAA single-season record last season completing 77.4 percent of his passes. Young will also need to work on his decision-making a bit. A near pick-6 in the second quarter would have put a different light on his performance. There was also the strip sack that led to the Crimson team's only touchdown on the afternoon.

However, if you watched Young scramble away from defenders while slinging passes to receivers and didn’t see the potential in Alabama’s offense, you weren’t looking hard enough.

"I think he did a good job today," head coach Nick Saban said. "Probably in a game like today, there's a lot more drop-back passes just by the way you sort of plan the game. You have a minimal number of plays you're going to run in the game. So probably some of the issues we have in the offensive line with guys missing, the pocket collapses on him, and he was in some tough situations relative to that. But I think he's done a really good job all spring.

"We continue to work on him kind of having a presence out there that affects people in a positive way. I think he's starting to get more and more respect by the other players by the way he plays. Every scrimmage we had I thought he performed really, really well, and I think he performed well today."

Heading into Saturday’s A-Day game, Saban got testy at the implication that Young’s progress this spring has made him “the guy” behind center. Despite the five-star talent’s solid showing this spring, the head coach isn’t ready to name his starting quarterback in April. However, after Saturday’s performance, Young might have done that himself.

While the sophomore only found the end zone once in the scrimmage, he showed poise when needed. With the game tied at 10 late in the fourth quarter, Young orchestrated the White team’s winning drive, completing 5 of 8 passes for 58 yards to set up a go-ahead field goal from Will Reichard from 19 yards out.

Young was also the only scholarship quarterback to work with the first-team offense against the first-team defense. His counterpart on the day, redshirt sophomore Paul Tyson, completed 18 of 34 (52.9 percent) of his passes for 171 yards with the second-team offense against second-team opposition.

Young’s promising performance wasn’t a one-off either. According to sources, he completed seven touchdown passes in the Tide’s first two scrimmages while racking up similar yardage to Saturday.

“I think Bryce has put in a lot of effort this spring in just understanding the offense and trying to improve on himself and also bringing the offense together,” said receiver Slade Bolden, who caught five passes from Young for 56 yards on Saturday. “He’s shown some leadership skills. He’s also done a great job executing on the field. I think there were some plays that we would like to have back, but overall, I thought we executed very well as an offense. I thought Bryce did well, as well.”

There’s a limit to how much can be taken from a spring game. As Saban pointed out, Alabama isn’t about to reveal its whole offense roughly five months before it kicks off its season against Miami in September.

Although for those still unsure about Alabama’s future behind center, Saturday’s scrimmage showed a lot to look forward to.