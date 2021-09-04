Bryce Young sets Alabama records in debut start

ATLANTA — As far as starting debuts go, it doesn’t get better than Bryce Young’s big day Saturday — at least as far as Alabama is concerned.

The sophomore quarterback set school records for passing yards and passing touchdowns by a debut starter as he torched Miami for 344 yards and four scores through the air during the Crimson Tide’s 44-13 season-opening victory inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"It's a blessing, for sure," Young said following the game. "That's not something I take lightly. There's been a lot of greats that have played here. But really it's a testament to my teammates and the coaching staff. The line did an amazing job."

Young’s first pass of the game fell incomplete. From there, the five-star quarterback caught fire, completing his next seven throws, including a 37-yard touchdown to John Metchie III to close out the Tide’s first offensive possession.

Young proceeded to lead the Tide to points on its first five possessions, hitting Cameron Latu for a pair of scores in the second quarter as Alabama took a 27-3 lead into the half.

The highlight of the game came on in the third quarter when the sophomore stepped up in the pocket out of the end zone to hit receiver Jameson Williams in stride for a 94-yard touchdown. The deep strike tied for the second-longest touchdown pass in Alabama history. Young ended the game 27 of 38 (71 percent), delivering the ball to nine different receivers.

“I think Bryce did really, really well,” head coach Nick Saban said following the game. “He’s smart. Most people just look at the stats and say he was whatever he was for whatever he was for this many yards. But he redirects the protections. He plays like a veteran out there.”

Young’s lone mishap on the afternoon came when he was stripped during a sack in the third quarter. During the play, the quarterback stepped up in the pocket and was met by Miami defensive lineman Chantz Williams, who jarred the ball loose allowing the Hurricanes to recover on the Alabama 25-yard line.

“That was something that we really didn’t want to have, but it’s not all his fault that he doesn’t get protected,” Saban said. “I was really impressed with the way he played in the game, the poise that he played with, the command that he had.”

Young was able to use his feet to extend plays and buy more time for throws downfield. The escape artist was especially efficient on third down, where he completed 8 of 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

“He kind of took what the defense gave and really directed the offense in a really positive way,” Saban said. “When we had the opportunity to make plays on third down and a couple of other explosive plays, he certainly did a great job of getting the ball to the right guy at the right time in the right place. So I was really pleased.”

Following the game, Young spoke about his first starting experience, crediting Saban and first-year offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien for believing him behind center and allowing the offense to open its playbook early.

“Really just getting that trust and OB [O’Brien] from Coach Saban, that speaks volumes as a quarterback,” Young said. “Especially with me, I know I technically hadn’t taken a starting snap, but for him to trust me — really the plan going in was we were going to take a shot early. For him to trust me and not try to hold back or change the play call, that means a lot.”

Young’s next test should be a bit easier as Alabama (1-0) takes on FCS foe Mercer (1-0) inside next Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"For me, it's just trying to do my best to help the team," Young said. "That's what it's always been, going to be the whole season. It's just doing what I can to execute the game plan, and that's coming out and working hard during the week and executing on the weekends."