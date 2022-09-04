Often criticized for his apprehension to tuck the ball, Young’s longest run last season was 16 yards. He eclipsed that mark three times against Utah State, breaking gains of 18, 22 and 63 yards on the night. The latter came on a scamper down the left sideline during the second quarter as the quarterback stepped up in the pocket before gliding past a slew of Aggies defenders downfield.

Young ended last season at net zero rushing yards on 81 attempts after accounting for sacks. Saturday night, he was the leading rusher on an Alabama team that features five Rivals100 backs.

“It definitely wasn’t something I was planning,” Young said following the game. “But again, for me, it’s just taking what the defense gives me. That’s definitely a big thing for us offensively. Today, it was just what was available. It’s cool, but again, just trying to do whatever I can to move the ball, to help the offense. That just happened to be what it was tonight.”

Young ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on just five attempts against the Aggies, becoming the first Crimson Tide quarterback to reach the century mark on the ground since Jalen Hurts gashed Ole Miss for 101 yards and a score in 2017.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After tearing through Alabama’s passing records last year, Bryce Young began this season with a dominant performance on the ground Saturday night. Sure, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner tossed five touchdown passes for the fourth time in his career. However, following Alabama’s 55-0 victory over Utah State, all anyone wanted to talk about was what he did with his legs.

“Just reacting, stepped up and saw green grass,” Young said of his career-high 63-yard gain. “Just reacting to everything, trying to take what the defense gave us and still reacting on the run downfield.”

Success on the ground isn’t totally foreign territory for Young. The junior was rated as the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class after rushing for 1,084 yards and 26 touchdowns during his high school carer. That being said, he admits he might need to shake off some rust.

Young faced a bit of indecision during his 63-yard run Saturday night, slowing around the Utah State 20-yard line before attempting to juke out a defender only to go down around the 15-yard line.

“A new place for me, making cuts and stuff downfield,” Young said with a smile. “I guess I’ve gotta get a little bit better at that. But just reacting and try to keep what’s best for the team in mind.”

According to Alabama defenders who go up against the quarterback every day in practice, Young is just being modest.

“I see Bryce do that on the regular, so it wasn’t really like new to me, I guess,” defensive back Brian Branch said. “Just watching him be himself out there is truly amazing.”

Young’s latest wrinkle is sure to give opposing offensive coordinators another thing to think about. Although, anyone forgetting about his arm talent will be in for a world of hurt. Along with his heroics on the ground, Young was up to his typical standards through the air, completing 18 of 28 (64%) of his passes for 195 yards and five passing touchdowns. Saturday, that proved to be an unstoppable combination as he led Alabama to points on all eight of his drives before leaving the game early in the third quarter.

Young and the Crimson Tide will have tougher tests moving forward, including a trip to Texas next weekend. However, as the playmaking quarterback proved Saturday, he might still have a few new tricks ups his sleeve to keep opposing defenses guessing.

“Playing with a Heisman winner is, I can’t describe it,” Branch said. “He’s a true leader on and off the field. This is the first game, and he’s still got a lot more to go.”