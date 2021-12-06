Bryce Young named as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young can book his flight to New York. The Alabama quarterback is one of four finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy award along with Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Heisman Trophy Trust announced Monday evening.

This year’s Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. All four finalists will be invited to New York for the in-person award ceremony, a return to the usual setup as COVID-19 forced the event to be held virtually last year.

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith took home last year’s Heisman Trophy, becoming the first wide receiver to win since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991. If Young wins this year’s award it will mark just the sixth time a player from the same program took home the honor in back-to-back years. Alabama has had three previous Heisman winners in running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) as well as Smith (2020).

Young has been Alabama’s biggest offensive weapon all season. Through 13 games, the sophomore has completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also added three more touchdowns on the ground.

Young is coming off of an MVP performance in Alabama’s SEC Championship Game victory over Georgia where he completed 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns while adding 40 yards and a score on the ground. His 461 total yards and 421 passing yards set SEC Championship Game records against a Bulldogs team that entered the matchup leading the nation in total defense.

"He should win the Heisman. If you watch the game, if you've been watching the whole season, ain't nobody else coming close to him," Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson said following Saturday’s game. "He should win it. The voters can see that. Everybody can see that. Bryce should be Heisman this year."

Young is the runaway favorite to win this year’s Heisman and is listed at -3000 odds, according to BetMGM. Hutchinson has the next best odds at +2000 followed by Pickett (+2500) and Stroud (+3000).

Hutchinson and Young are the only two finalists who will be playing in this year’s College Football Playoff. Since the establishment of the playoff in 2014, six out of the last seven Heisman winners have come from playoff teams. Former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is the only exception, winning the award in 2016.

Hutchinson is looking to become the first defensive player to win the Heisman since Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson in 1997. Through 13 games, Hutchinson leads Michigan with 14 sacks, 15.5 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hurries. He also has three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Pickett led Pittsburgh to its first ACC title. Through 13 games, the senior has completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He’s also added 241 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman, completed 70.9% of his passes for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns with five interceptions over 11 games.