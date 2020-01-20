There is a slight change at the top of the quarterback list as Alabama signee Bryce Young ends on a high note. Young supplants DJ Uiagalelei as the top quarterback in the country. The Clemson signee has been ranked as the top quarterback in the 2020 class since the initial rankings were released.

The final rankings in the 2020 class are getting released this week according to Rivals.com. Rivals released its final top 10 on Monday. The Rivals100 will release on Tuesday and Rivals250 on Wednesday.

Young completed 294-of-409 passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns during his senior season. He also added 357 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

His career stats included 13,250 passing yards with 152 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions. He played two seasons at Mater Dei High School and two seasons at Cathedral High School. He had 1,084 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns. His final career totals were 14,334 yards of total offense and a quarterback rating of 134.3.

He was named the No. 2 overall player in the Rivals100. The California Gatorade Player of the Year, USA Today Offensive Player of the Year, LA Times Player of the Year, OC Register Player of the Year, National Quarterback Club QB of the Year and the Trinity League MVP. Young was named the All-American Bowl National Player of the Year.

"There is no player nationally that had a better senior season than Young and that was against the best competition in high school football. The Alabama signee dissected every defense he played, frustrated opponents because nobody could slow him down and he accomplished that against elite FBS players almost every single week.

Earlier in the recruiting cycle, not as many analysts were as sold on Young but after he had another great summer and a fantastic senior season there was no stopping the momentum of moving him way up in the rankings. On the field, Young was arguably the most-polished quarterback in the country. Then he went to the All-American Bowl and looked great especially in the game with fantastic throws and tremendous playmaking ability.

The last two quarterbacks taken No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft were Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, but it could definitely be argued that Young could evolve into a more accurate passer than Mayfield and his anticipatory playmaking ability is just as good as Murray at the same stage. Young is going to Alabama with the opportunity to take over the starting job fromTua Tagovailoa, who's off to the NFL."- Rivals.com west coast/national analyst Adam Gorney.