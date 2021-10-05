Bryce Young explains how he makes plays behind Alabama's massive O-line

It turns out size doesn’t matter — at least not when it comes to being an elite quarterback.

Bryce Young has faced doubt over his size since his youth football days. That didn’t change this offseason as he entered his first season as Alabama's starter behind center. Generously listed at 6-foot on the team’s official roster, there was some concern from Crimson Tide fans over whether or not Young would be able to operate behind a starting offensive line that averages out at 6-foot-4, 317 pounds.

The questions rolled in on forums and over social media. Would Young be able to see his receivers over Alabama’s line? Would that result in missed reads or batted balls?

So far, the answer has been a resounding no.

Young is currently the frontrunner for this year’s Heisman Trophy, leading the SEC with a 185.75 passer rating while ranking fourth nationally in completion percentage (73.0) and passing touchdowns (17).

If those numbers haven’t provided the necessary reassurance to worried Tide fans, here’s another statistic that should. According to Pro Football Focus, Young hasn’t had a ball batted down on any of his 150 attempts the season. For perspective, Mac Jones, who stands in at 6-foot-3, had three batted balls over his first five games with Alabama last year.

This week on “The Bryce Young Podcast,” the quarterback did his best to describe what's going through his head as he goes about making plays behind Alabama’s behemoths on the line.

“It’s probably something that people aren’t going to completely grasp unless they play the position,” Young said. “But a lot of times you have to see through lanes and see certain kind of flashing images and make decisions based off those.

“A lot of that comes from pre- and post-snap knowledge of what’s going on defensively. … I’m big on trying to understand as much as I can about a defense and the defenses that we’re expected to get because you don’t really get to see the whole picture like you may be able to on TV. You can only see certain select things and in certain select windows, and because of that you have to be able to fill in the rest of the blanks.”

Young listed off a variety of things he considers during plays, such as where the pressure is coming from, the opponents’ coverage tendency and where the safety is supposed to be located based on pre- and post-snap adjustments.

“That’s definitely one of the parts of playing the position that I feel like a lot of people [don’t understand],” Young said. “If you played it and you’ve been in that stuff, you get it. … You can try to explain it, but you kind of have to play it to completely grasp it.”

Young takes the majority of his snaps out of the shotgun, giving him separation to better see over the line. However, his ability to move in the pocket and deliver off-platform throws allows him to perform well even when his linemen are pushed back.

“It comes from a lot of reps,” Young said. “It comes from trying to simulate as many situations as possible. But luckily it was something I was kind of introduced to at a young age and taught early on. I’m still working to master and develop it and get better at it.”

Last week, BamaInsider delved into Young’s development as a passer, taking a closer look at some of the basketball elements in his game that allow him to make throws on the run. Through five games, the sophomore quarterback remain’s one of the nation’s best passers under pressure, recording seven touchdowns and a 113.3 NFL passer rating when put under duress by defenders.

“The greatest thing for me has been to see how his game has translated,” Bryce’s father Craig Young told BamaInsider. “I was told that it wasn’t going to so many times. He still plays the same way he played when he was young. Obviously, it’s better and more refined, but he does those same things that have always made him great. It doesn’t surprise me. I’m infinitely confident in his abilities.”