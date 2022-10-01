FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was forced out of Saturday’s game against Arkansas with an injury to his right shoulder.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner appeared to hurt himself in the second quarter while landing awkwardly on a third-down play in which he got a pass off before falling to the turf. He returned to the field on Alabama’s following possession but pulled up awkwardly after firing an incomplete pass on third down.

After making his way to the sideline, Young threw his helmet to the ground before entering the team’s injury tent. According to the CBS broadcast, he was heard letting out an audible yell on the sideline. Young spent several minutes in the injury tent before leaving and sprinting toward Alabama’s locker room. He was replaced by redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe on Alabama’s next possession.

Milroe led Alabama to back-to-back scoring drives, running in a 3-yard touchdown before connecting with JoJo Earle on a screen pass for a 22-yard touchdown on the following possession.

Young returned to the sideline fully suited up to start the second half but did not replace Milroe. Before leaving the game, Young completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown and interception while also running in an 8-yard touchdown.

This story will be updated.