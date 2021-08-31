Bryce Young, excited, confident heading into his first start with Alabama

For all intents and purposes, Bryce Young has been Alabama’s starting quarterback for the past few months. Monday, that status was made official to the public as the sophomore topped the Crimson Tide’s depth chart at the position.

Young’s role on the team hasn’t changed now that it’s been put on paper. Neither has his attitude. Monday, Alabama’s new QB1 looked just as composed as ever as he spoke to reporters ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Miami.

“I’m super excited,” Young said. “It’s always exciting being able to go into a game week with my teammates and with my brothers, and really going into a new environment to start the season is very exciting.

“Especially last year to be able to be a part of the team and learn, and even learning this year from my teammates, it’s been great. It’s been a great experience, and I definitely don’t take it for granted. I’ve been able to grow a lot from last year and from this offseason, so I’m super excited.”

After joining Alabama as the top quarterback in last year’s class, Young played sparingly behind starter Mac Jones, completing 13 of 22 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown over nine appearances. This offseason has been a different story entirely as the five-star sophomore has flourished following the All-American’s departure to the NFL.

Young shined during Alabama’s spring camp, earning MVP honors during the A-Day game where he completed 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown. Due to a variety of moving parts around him, those stats were hard to replicate this fall. However, he was still able to combine for five touchdowns and two interceptions over the Tide’s two scrimmages this month.

“Bryce has done a nice job,” Nick Saban said Monday. “I think he's very confident. He understands the offense really well. He's accurate with the ball. As I've mentioned before, the focus has been, can we get the players around them to play a little bit better with him? So that's going to help him probably be able to execute a little bit better, and that's been what we both worked hard on and I think we're making good progress in that regard.”

Fortunately for Alabama, things seem to be beginning to shape up nicely around its new starting quarterback. Monday, Saban said the offensive line is “all back intact” following a few bumps and bruises this month. The Tide has also seen plenty of promise from its revamped receiving corps as it looks to replace two first-round picks in Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle from last season.

“I have all the confidence in the world in my teammates,” Young said. “We are striving for consistency. We're striving for greatness. But you know, that's not just one particular player or one particular group. Us as a whole, we all are working to be better each and every day to be more consistent. I have supreme confidence in all my teammates.”

Young said he was able to pick up a lot from watching Jones operate the offense last season. The two have remained in contact this offseason with the first-rounder providing some words of advice to his former five-star teammate. When asked Monday to reveal some of that wisdom, Young smiled, stating that he was sworn to secrecy.

Whatever was said seems to have rubbed off on the sophomore.

Just getting ready for the game, I think Bryce Young has been really productive on the field,” defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said Monday. “He’s been a very great competitor and also a great leader for the team. I just can’t wait to see what he brings to the table come this weekend.”

Mathis and Alabama won’t have to wait long to see Young make his first start for the Tide. Alabama will open its season against Miami on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Everyone is really excited to get the season started,” Young said. “You go through a long offseason of going against each other, and it's great to finally be able to play other people and start a game plan and prepare. It's super exciting overall, me individually and us as a team. For us to start the season and for us to try to put together a game plan and start working towards an opponent, we're all excited about it.”