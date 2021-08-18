Bryce Young building chemistry, confidence with Alabama teammates

Bryce Young is set to meet the media Thursday for the first time since joining Alabama as the top quarterback in last year’s class. Reporters have hardly seen the former five-star recruit take a meaningful snap behind center, much less gaged his comfortability in front of the camera.

By all accounts, the sophomore should handle both duties just fine. Young has yet to be named Alabama’s next starting quarterback. However, his offseason performance has all but cemented his status as the Crimson Tide’s No. 1 option behind center.

Young took over the reins of Alabama’s offense this spring following the departure of Mac Jones to the NFL. After a somewhat unconvincing freshman season, the Pasadena, Calif. native confirmed his five-star status during the A-Day game, earning MVP honors while completing 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

“He’s definitely matured some,” receiver Slade Bolden said. “Obviously, being a freshman, trying to learn the process of not only the offense but also Coach Saban and just the program in general. He’s becoming a better leader, I think, and just trying to connect and build the chemistry with the receivers and also the O-line and the running backs, the tight ends. Just those things, it takes time to grow in, and I feel like since his freshman year, he’s done a lot better job with maturity, being a better leader and also chemistry with the offense.”

While most of his work this fall hasn’t been caught on camera, Young appears to have carried over his spring momentum into fall camp. According to sources at Alabama’s first scrimmage over the weekend, the sophomore threw three touchdown passes and one interception while showing control of the first-team offense. His stats might not have matched that of the A-Day scrimmage, but it was enough to leave his head coach pleased with his performance.

“I think Bryce did a good job today,” Nick Saban said following Saturday’s scrimmage. “I think we have to play well around Bryce. At times today, I didn’t think maybe we did as good a job as we need to. It’s all 11 guys, it’s the offensive line, it’s the receivers. It’s all 11 guys so that he’ll have more opportunities to make plays. But I think when he had opportunities today, he did a really good job. I was pleased with his performance.”

Saban went on to say that Young’s strive for improvement leaves him wanting more. Alabama’s offense struggled at times Saturday as it’s collection of new starters faced off against a well-polished defensive unit.

If Young is to be the Tide’s answer behind center, it is essential that he builds chemistry within the unit. That begins at wide receiver where Alabama is looking to replace two first-round picks for the second straight year.

Bolden, a redshirt junior, has been a part of multiple quarterback changes at Alabama, watching Tua Tagovailoa take over for Jalen Hurts in 2018 before starting for Alabama during Jones’ record-breaking season last year. The veteran receiver seems to think Young will handle the transition with equal poise.

“I think we’re improving on chemistry,” Bolden said. “I think chemistry takes time with anything, and you’re starting to see it throughout practice, throughout the scrimmages that we’re starting to get dialed into that chemistry. And I think it’s only gonna improve as we continue to practice and continue to scrimmage throughout fall camp.”